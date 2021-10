10,000 John Deere factory employees across the country are on strike today. The labor stoppage affects workers in Iowa, Illinois, and Kansas. In solidarity with their fellow union members, they walked away from their positions at the stroke of midnight Thursday morning. Since then, many social media users and local residents have spoken up in support. Today, the country’s eyes are on Deere’s employees as they walk into the third nationwide strike currently affecting American workers.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 3 DAYS AGO