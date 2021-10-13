CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocheport, MO

Jane Fenley Franck, Sept. 2, 1934 — Oct. 7, 2021

Cover picture for the articleJane Fenley Franck, 87, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at her home just outside of Rocheport, on the bluffs overlooking the Missouri River Bottoms. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021 at her home on the bluffs, 200 County Rd #439, New Franklin, MO 65274. Weather permitting, family and friends are invited to gather from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm with cherished memories, stories, and songs being shared from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm. At 4 pm, mourners and celebrators are invited to join a jazz “second line” parade, as we march and sing with musical accompaniment to “When the Saints” and “Just a Closer Walk With Thee” If the weather does not hold out, the celebration will be moved to Sunday, October 17, 2021 from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm.

