Jane Fenley Franck, Sept. 2, 1934 — Oct. 7, 2021

Jane Fenley Franck, 87, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at her home just outside of Rocheport, on the bluffs overlooking the Missouri River Bottoms. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021 at her home on the bluffs, 200 County Rd #439, New Franklin, MO 65274. Weather permitting, family and friends are invited to gather from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm with cherished memories, stories, and songs being shared from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm. At 4 pm, mourners and celebrators are invited to join a jazz “second line” parade, as we march and sing with musical accompaniment to “When the Saints” and “Just a Closer Walk With Thee” If the weather does not hold out, the celebration will be moved to Sunday, October 17, 2021 from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm.