Anyone that lives in Cheyenne probably dreads the city's roundabouts. And when I think about Roundabouts in Cheyenne, the one that sticks out the most, is the one on Pershing Blvd. For the most part, it's not the worst to navigate, but if you try and hit that bad boy at rush hour, good luck. It's filled with people that don't really know how roundabouts work and people ready to run everyone else over. There's no in-between.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 14 HOURS AGO