Marshall, TX

Arnola Zabokrtsky

Marshall News Messenger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARSHALL — Arnola Zabokrtsky, 94, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021 in Marshall. Arnola was born January 4, 1927 in Beatrice, Nebraska to Russell Ethan Wilson and Mabel Morse Wilson. She graduated from Blue Springs High School and attended business college. She was married to the love of her life, Frank for 62 years before his death in 2009. Arnola worked as a secretary for several places during her life and was very involved in her community. She was the pianist for both the Marshall Lion’s Club and for the Marshall Order of the Eastern Star. She was a member of Eastern Star for over 68 years and served in many offices including past Worthy Matron. Arnola truly loved the Lord, always kept her faith, and trusted in Him with all her heart. She blessed so many people with her kind, gentle nature and will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her. Arnola is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank J. Zabokrtsky; sister, Phyllis Wilson Miller; brother, Robert Russell Wilson; brother-in-law, Kenneth Miller; great granddaughter, Taylor Renea Green; and nephew, Randy Wahlberg. She is survived by her children, Robert Frank Zabokrtsky and Janet Zabokrtsky; granddaughters, Amanda Ozuna and Taunia Padgett (Brian); great granddaughters, Savannah Hoback, Kayla Hutto, Courtney Hutto, and Brantlee Rosson; great grandson, Gunner Rosson; great-great grandson, Oaklee Hutto; nieces and nephews, Mary Miller, Sandra Schoenberger (Lewis), David Miller (Doreen), and Barbara Johnson; several great nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends who loved her dearly. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 13, 2021 from 1-2 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church with the funeral to follow at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Arnola’s memory may be made to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children at donate.lovetotherescue.org. On-line condolences may be made at www.meadowbrookfh.com.

