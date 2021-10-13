CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why COVID booster shots aren't for everyone

 5 days ago
ATLANTA — The Food and Drug Administration will meet later this week to consider expanding the availability of COVID-19 booster shots that, for now, are not for everyone. In September, the FDA amended the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer vaccine, allowing certain groups to receive a booster. That includes people over the age of 65. This week, the FDA will consider adding Moderna and J&J boosters to the EUA.

Scott L. Damron
4d ago

How the COVID Shot Causes DamageWhen you get a COVID shot, genetic instructions are being injected into your deltoid muscle. Muscle drains into your lymph nodes, which in turn can enter your bloodstream. There may also be direct translocation from the muscle into smaller blood vessels.Animal data submitted by Pfizer to Japanese authorities show the mRNA appeared within the blood within one or two hours of injection. The rapidity of it suggests the nano particles are translocated from the muscle directly into the blood, bypassing the lymph Once inside your bloodstream, the genetic instructions are delivered to the cells available, namely your endothelial cells. These are the cells that line your blood vessels. These cells then start producing spike protein, as per the mRNA instructions. As the name implies, the spike protein looks like a sharp spike protruding from the cell wall, into the bloodstream.Since they are not supposed to be there, your killer lymphocytes rush to the area, thin

JayNe2021
4d ago

you could also leave out booster in the headline and just say Why COVID shots aren't for everyone

Degameth1G
5d ago

So who's in charge? Most federal entities are following CDC science. CDC say not fully vaxed unless a booster every 6 months after 2 part shot.

