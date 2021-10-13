CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diana, TX

Mozelle McIntosh Ormes

Marshall News Messenger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDIANA — Funeral services for Mozelle McIntosh Ormes, 95, of Smyrna, Texas will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Smyrna United Methodist Church, with Pastor James Fleet and Debbie Brown officiating, where she was a lifelong member. The family will receive visitors 5:00-7:00PM, Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at the Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home-Diana. She passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Mozelle was born to George Oscar and Florence Alice (McQueen) McIntosh, September 13, 1926. She was the youngest of seven children. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, William Marshall, Archie Ray, Clarence Allen, Buford Neil; sisters, Roberta Kizer, Arlie Fay Ormes; son, Ronnie Dale Ormes; granddaughter, Kellis Ormes Stegall; and great-grandson, Derek Swanson. Those left to treasure her memories are daughters, Linda Ormes, Gwen Wright and husband Randall, Vickie Badillo and husband Tony, son, Garry Ormes and wife Paula. She also leaves a long legacy behind with 15 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 17 great-great-grandchildren. She spent most of her life cooking, sewing and caring for others, she loved making trips to Wal-Mart with friends and reading tabloids, but her favorite thing to do was making others feel welcomed. Her homemade biscuits and gravy, pancakes, and the ability to make everything taste fresh from a garden was everyone’s favorite. She loved pop-in visits for those that called her Granny, and Momma, and never let anyone leave without asking “what’s your hurry.” She will forever be missed but her legacy lives on through so many that she touched and loved. The family wishes to thank all those people who touched the life of our mother in so many ways, God Bless each and every one of you.

