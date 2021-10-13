CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Computing Firm OVHcloud IPO Set to Go Ahead at Low End of Price Range

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) - French cloud computing services provider OVHcloud's IPO is set to move ahead at a price of 18.5 euros per share, at the low end of the range, one of the banks in charge of the operation said on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about 3.5 billion euros.

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
cuereport.com

Digital payment firm MobiKwik achieves unicorn status ahead of IPO

Gurugram-based digital payment company MobiKwik has reportedly turned unicorn following a secondary Employee Stock Ownership (ESOP) sale round led by a former head of Blackstone India, Mathew Cyriac. The company’s employees exercised their ESOPs recently by selling part of their shares in a secondary sale. The transaction in the round...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Cloud Storage Provider Backblaze Files for U.S. IPO

(Reuters) - Cloud storage provider Backblaze Inc filed for a U.S. initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, cashing in on growing demand for cloud computing from businesses expanding their digital offerings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Reuters reported in November that Backblaze was seeking to hire investment banks for a 2021...
SAN MATEO, CA
US News and World Report

British Fintech Zopa Hits $1 Billion Valuation With SoftBank Investment

LONDON (Reuters) - British digital bank Zopa has raised $300 million from investors including Japan's SoftBank Group, it said on Tuesday, as the lender looks to expand its business ahead of a possible listing as soon as next year. The funding round values Zopa at around 750 million pounds ($1.03...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Cloud Computing#Google Cloud#Public Cloud#Amazon Web Services#Reuters#French#Ovhcloud#European#Deutsche Telekom#Synergy Research#Chinese#Evergrande#Swiss Chronext#Twitter
Reuters

Alibaba unveils custom ARM-based server chip for cloud computing division

SHANGHAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK) on Tuesday unveiled an ARM-based processor developed by its T-Head semiconductor division, to be used in its cloud computing division. Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Himani Sarkar. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Shares in French computing firm OVHcloud gain nearly 3% in Paris debut

PARIS (Reuters) – Shares in French cloud computing company OVHcloud opened 2.7% above their offer price on their first day of trading on Friday, in one of Paris’ biggest new listings this year. The stock opened up at around 19.0 euros ($22.06) compared to its initial public offering price (IPO)...
STOCKS
pymnts

Automotive SaaS Firm MotorK Preps $173M IPO

MotorK, an Italian Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company serving car dealers, is preparing to go public with an initial public offering (IPO) that could value the firm at 150 million euro ($173 million). The company announced this week that the IPO is expected to happen before the end of the year, with...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
decrypt.co

Bitcoin Mining Firm Stronghold Digital Set for $100 Million IPO

Stronghold Digital is set for an IPO worth up to $104 million. The company uses waste coal to power its Bitcoin mining operation. According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Bitcoin mining company Stronghold Digital is eyeing an initial public offering (IPO) worth between $94 million and $104 million.
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

GitLab Raises IPO Target Price Range, Looking for $11B Valuation

According to Renaissance Capital, GitLab would have a fully diluted market value of $9.4 billion at the “midpoint of its first recommended range.”. Gitlab Inc is now on course to debut on Nasdaq with a valuation that could rise to $10 billion. The software development platform updated its IPO filing to include a higher expected pricing interval. A statement from GitLab revealed that the company and co-founder Sytse “Sid” Sijbrandij sold 10.4 million shares for $77 each on Wednesday after marketing them for $66 to $69 apiece. On Tuesday, Gitlab raised its price goal from $55 to $60, up from a previous range of $55 to $60. According to the outstanding shares mentioned in its IPO filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gitlab has a market value of $ 11 billion at $77 a share. The company’s fully diluted valuation would be more than $12 billion after accounting for employee stock options and restricted stock units.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

IHS Holding IPO priced at the bottom of the expected range, as company raised $378 million

Shares of IHS Holding Ltd. is set to go public Thursday, as the shares telecommunications infrastructure operator said overnight that it's initial public offering priced at $21 a share, at the bottom of the expected range of between $21 and $24 a share. The company raised $378.0 million as it sold 18.0 million shares in the IPO. The company had previously said selling shareholders were planning to sell 4.5 million shares in the IPO, but that wasn't part of the pricing announcement. With 328.05 million shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing values the company at...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

AvidXchange raises expected pricing range of IPO, boosting

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. could raise up to $44 million more than it previously expected, as the North Carolina-based provider of accounts payable automation software raised the estimated pricing range of its initial public offering. The company said it is still offering 22.0 million shares in the IPO, which is now expected to price between $23 and $25 a share, up from a previous estimate of between $21 and $23 a share, as the company could raise up to $550 million. The new pricing range implies the company could now be valued at up to $4.78 billion, up from a previous estimate of $4.40 billion. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has inched up less than 0.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 2.0%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Life Time Group IPO prices at $18 a share, low end of proposed range

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. said its initial public offering priced at $18 a share late Wednesday, the low end of its proposed range. The company sold 39 million shares to raise $702 million at a valuation of $3.6 billion. The stock will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange later Thursday under the ticker "LTH."
STOCKS
Light Reading

IX Acquisition prices IPO at $200M

There's another new special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in town. IX Acquisition, led by digital infrastructure veterans Guy Willner, Karen Bach and Noah Aptekar, listed on Nasdaq today. After raising $200 million through an IPO, the blank check company says it's looking for merger opportunities with firms in the TMT...
BUSINESS
pymnts

AP Firm AvidXchange Looks at $506M IPO

The accounts payable (AP) solution AvidXchange Inc. is looking to go public with a half-billion-dollar IPO. According to a Reuters report, the firm, backed by billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel, submitted a regulatory filing on Monday (Oct. 4) that shows it hopes to raise as much as $506 million through an initial public offering in the United States.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy