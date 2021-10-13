CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, OH

Community Foundation for Crawford County names new board members

By Galion Inquirer
Galion Inquirer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUCYRUS — The Community Foundation for Crawford County Board of Trustees recently welcomed new Board members: Zach Chatlain, Kevin Kimmel, and Adam Paynter. Chatlain is currently a CPA with Mizick Miller & Co, Inc. A Wynford graduate, he has recently returned to his home roots after working and living in the Cleveland and Columbus areas. He earned his B.A. in accounting, finance and sports management from Notre Dame College. Chatlain will be joining the Board as Treasurer.

