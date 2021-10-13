CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

2022 Hyundai Tucson Pros and Cons Review: The Extroverted Alternative

MotorTrend Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new-generation Hyundai Tucson has two big problems, and they're named the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. Despite neither competing for 2022's SUV of the Year, the big dogs loom large in the compact crossover segment where the Tucson plays. As a result, the redesigned Korean had its work cut out for it—especially now that both of its Japanese rivals offer hybrid variants.

www.motortrend.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
wardsauto.com

Hyundai Tucson: Dramatic Curves, Little Touches

The 2021 Wards 10 Best Interiors are being revealed in random, non-alphabetical order one per day until Oct. 15. This is the ninth winner profile. Winners will receive their trophies Nov. 16 during Automotive TechWeek in Novi, MI. Hyundai’s done it again. With winning entries in each of the past...
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Nissan Pathfinder Pros and Cons Review: Still Searching

The latest iteration of Nissan's family-friendly Pathfinder three-row SUV doesn't return to the nameplate's body-on-frame roots, but it does receive a much-needed dose of ruggedness. A primary factor in that shift is the bolder, squarer styling, which our SUV of the Year judges agreed is handsome and better than that of its soft-lined predecessor.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Pros and Cons Review: Going Rogue

Here's the good news: The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander is leaps and bounds better than the vehicle it replaces. The redesigned compact SUV is more comfortable, more enjoyable to drive, and better built than its forebear despite no longer offering a 224-hp V-6 engine and six-speed automatic transmission. Instead, the only available motivator is a 181-hp 2.5-liter I-4 that mates to a CVT. (The new Outlander will add a plug-in hybrid option later in 2022.)
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Jeep Wrangler 392 and 4xe Pros and Cons Review: Bucking Tradition

A plug-in hybrid Wrangler? Now we've seen everything. In 2018 we named the then brand-new Jeep JL Wrangler our 2019 SUV of the Year. If you watch the video we made about that decision, toward the end we say, "In the end, tradition won out." Now, three years later, Jeep...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Cars
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
City
Tucson, AZ
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Jeep Wagoneer Pros and Cons Review: Grand Free

Is the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer a bargain Grand Wagoneer, or is the latter an over-tinseled and ambitiously marked-up Wagoneer? Our judges pondered this question during more than a week of testing and deliberation, and it's one the market will ultimately answer. If the Grand resonates with the pop culture elite and country club set like the Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator have, it'll pull Wagoneer sales up, but if the hoi polloi flock to the Wagoneer, the swells could shun the Grand. One thing we mostly agreed on is that the $20,000-plus price difference separating like trim levels represents a defensible gap in performance and poshness.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Volkswagen Taos Pros and Cons Review: Value Vexes Volks’ Viability

As the workaday Volkswagen Golf is now sold only in overseas markets, there's been a hatchback-shaped hole in Volkswagen's United States lineup. (Fortunately, we still get the Golf GTI and Golf R.) Meanwhile, the subcompact SUV segment has exploded, eventually encompassing more than 20 wee SUVs—but none made by Volkswagen. That changed with the introduction of the Taos, which aims to fill VW's hatchback-y void in price and practicality while elbowing its way into contention in a hot segment.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Acura MDX Pros and Cons Review: Hits the Intended Target

The 2022 Acura MDX faced lots of pressure this year. The three-row SUV is the brand's flagship and the sole Honda Motor Co. representative in this SUVOTY field, as no new Hondas were eligible. Add in the fact we're on Honda's home turf at its California Proving Center, and the MDX should come up aces, right?
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Volkswagen ID4 Pros and Cons Review: Livable, Lively, and Functional

The Volkswagen ID4 is the vanguard vehicle for the German automaker's accelerated electrification push in the U.S., and based on what we experienced during our SUV of the Year evaluation, those efforts are off to a fine start. For the ID4 to make it to the finalist round spoke to how much its overall package impressed the judges.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyundai Tucson#Pros And Cons#Electric Power#Korean#Japanese#The Tucson Hybrid#The Cr V#Rav4
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Lexus NX Pros and Cons Review: Solid, But for the Loyalists

Certain aspects of the 2022 Lexus NX divided our judges, such as the giant 14.0-inch touchscreen that dominates the interior, but we did agree on one point: This compact luxury SUV's journey would end at the contender round. In a segment populated with capable entries, the new NX is a solid improvement, but dynamic limitations and an underwhelming interior design hold it back.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Kia Sorento Pros and Cons Review: Solid and Stylish

The Kia Sorento's addition to the finalist roster was an unexpected twist. As we bickered over whether to bring another variant of a different finalist or something else entirely, the suggestion for Sorento popped up—and no judge dissented. Turns out it was a worthy playoff inclusion. The Sorento scored early...
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Pros and Cons Review: SUV or Sports Car?

A few years ago, we decided to stop arguing with automakers about whether their vehicle was a car or an SUV. "Tell us what it is, and we'll test it that way," we said. Which is, in a nutshell, how both the rear-drive Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 and all-wheel-drive Mach-E 4x Premium ended up stuck in the sand on the off-road test at SUV of the Year.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Pros and Cons Review: Bulkier Bolt, But a Better One?

With the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, Chevrolet looked to address the shortcomings of the regular Bolt hatchback while also offering something in the increasingly hot electric SUV space. To increase development speed and increase cost savings, the Bolt EUV uses the now slightly upgraded but nevertheless aged electrical powertrain platform and batteries of its hatch sibling, all while every other new and forthcoming General Motors EV will take advantage of the state-of-the-art BEV3 architecture and Ultium battery system.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Genesis GV70 Pros and Cons Review: Rookie of the Year

Enter the 2022 Genesis GV70 and the design, materials, and technology will raise your eyebrows. Designers were inspired by the profile of airplane wings, and that's evident in the oval-like shapes located on the door panels, dashboard, and center console. Designers paid close attention to detail, too. Look at the slim chrome line that runs from the driver's side door and goes over the instrument cluster to meet the air vents and make its way to the other side of the cabin—no other vehicle in the segment has those kinds of design elements. Combine that with premium materials and a 14.0-inch touchscreen with everything you need, and the GV70's interior becomes a five-star cabin.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Genesis GV70 Is the 2022 MotorTrend SUV of the Year

Nothing beats the moment of discovery. Think about the exhilarating rush of hearing what's now your favorite musical artist for the first time, or dining at a new restaurant that becomes your standby. It's the precise moment you realize you've found something you didn't know you wanted but now can't live without. In the automotive world, the Genesis GV70 is just such a discovery. And that's why it is the 2022 MotorTrend SUV of the Year.
CARS
Roanoke Times

2017 Mojave Sand Hyundai Tucson Limited

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Alloy Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Multi Zone Climate Control, Multimedia Package, Panoramic Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Mirror Package, Remote Start, Tucson Limited, 1.6L I4 DGI Turbocharged DOHC 16V ULEV II 175hp, AWD, Mojave Sand, Beige w/Leather Seat Trim, 19" Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Detection warning, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Blue Link, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, First Aid Kit, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats w/Power Driver's Seat, Heated Rear Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Limited Ultimate Package 03, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panoramic Sunroof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Radio: Infinity AM/FM/HD Radio/MP3 Audio System, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated Front Bucket Seats. 24/28 City/Highway MPG.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon EcoDiesel: The Long-Haul Wasteland Warrior Rig

The year is 2023. Recipients of untested vaccines have mutated into brain-gobbling monsters. Supply chains and infrastructures have shut down. Civilization has collapsed, replaced by warlord factions fighting for control. Amid the chaotic plundering and pillaging, you learn of a desert island oasis 400 miles away where the rule of law still exists. In what vehicle do you pack your family to make it there? The last thing you want is some Mad Max super interceptor with a fuel-guzzling supercharged big-block that'll get you down the wasteland to the tune of 2.3 mpg. Nah, mate, you want something good on petrol that won't get high-centered crossing the first dry billabong you encounter or leave your tank dry outrunning the first band of miscreants you come across. Better yet, forget the petrol and grab yerself an economical diesel 4x4. That's right, an EcoDiesel. Now yer talking, mate.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Ultimate Toys Turns Ram ProMaster Into Luxury Camper Van

Ultimate Toys has a new Class B camper van in its lineup called the Ultimate Rover, and it's the black sheep of the company's 2022 van lineup. Whereas the rest of Ultimate Toys' six vans are built upon the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, the core of the Ultimate Rover is a high roof Ram ProMaster 3500 EXT van with a long 159-inch wheelbase (the shorter wheelbase option for the 3500 is 136 inches). For its Sprinter van builds, Ultimate Toys teams up with Midwest Automotive, classified as a manufacturer and recognized by Mercedes-Benz as a Preferred Approved Upfitter. Loveland, Ohio-based Ultimate Toys also makes a tiny teardrop-style camper trailer.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy