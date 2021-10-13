2022 Hyundai Tucson Pros and Cons Review: The Extroverted Alternative

The year is 2023. Recipients of untested vaccines have mutated into brain-gobbling monsters. Supply chains and infrastructures have shut down. Civilization has collapsed, replaced by warlord factions fighting for control. Amid the chaotic plundering and pillaging, you learn of a desert island oasis 400 miles away where the rule of law still exists. In what vehicle do you pack your family to make it there? The last thing you want is some Mad Max super interceptor with a fuel-guzzling supercharged big-block that'll get you down the wasteland to the tune of 2.3 mpg. Nah, mate, you want something good on petrol that won't get high-centered crossing the first dry billabong you encounter or leave your tank dry outrunning the first band of miscreants you come across. Better yet, forget the petrol and grab yerself an economical diesel 4x4. That's right, an EcoDiesel. Now yer talking, mate.

