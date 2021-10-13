CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Who stung JR? Hornets nest puts sting in Smith's golf debut

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZmjYX_0cPmLHbw00

J.R. Smith stepped into a hornets nest in his first college golf tournament and it had nothing to do with his high score.

The 36-year-old two-time NBA champion was literally stung by hornets while completing his round Tuesday for North Carolina A&T on the second day of Elon’s Phoenix Invitational.

“To get stung on the basketball court or in an arena, never happens,” said Smith, now a freshman walk-on. “That’s one of the very few things you don’t have to worry about (in basketball) – other animals. When I got stung, I was like ‘No way.’”

The hornets just added to the sting of Smith's birdie-less round of 8-over-par 79 on the Donald Ross-designed layout. Combined with his two rounds Monday, he finished at 29 over 240 – in 81st place out 84 entries.

Smith said he’s determined to improve because he knows others are paying attention. He communicated with Phoenix guard Chris Paul after Monday’s two rounds and heard from ex-NBA teammates as part of a group text.

“I got a lot of great feedback,” Smith said. “Chris Paul was telling me guys were talking about it in the locker room. Guys are really looking for my scores, so I got to take care of business so when I see them it ain’t going to be too much backlash.”

Still, he made an impact at the event. Well after the round, playing partner Mason Whatley of Presbyterian went to have a photograph with Smith.

“He has made golf cool for people,” Whatley said.

When the hornets attacked, being an ambassador for the game was not Smith's top priority.

It happened on his third hole of the third round at Alamance Country Club. His tee shot went off the fairway and became embedded in pine straw. He found the ball, but his pull cart’s wheel rolled over the the nest.

Smith darted away from that area, waving his arms, before needing treatment. Smith, along with playing partners Florian Blatti of George Washington and Whatley, were granted a 15-minute break as other groups played through.

“I tried to turn it into a positive,” Smith said, referring to suiting up while ill in the NBA. “This might be your equivalent of a flu game.”

Smith had the sixth-best score out of six players on his team. The Aggies finished 11th in the 13-team field, 57 shots off the pace set by tournament champion Elon.

Smith played 16 years in the NBA, winning championships with Cleveland in 2016 and with the Los Angeles Lakers last year in the Florida pandemic bubble. The Lakers’ title-clinching win came exactly one year before his debut as an Aggies golfer.

Smith said he has a round tentatively set up next week with recently retired North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams. Smith was originally set to play basketball for Williams’ Tar Heels before going jumping straight to the NBA in 2004.

Comments / 0

Related
HBCU Gameday

JR Smith set for collegiate golf debut

Former NBA champion JR Smith is set to make his collegiate golf debut as he joins the rest of the North Carolina A&T golf at the Phoenix Invitational. The post JR Smith set for collegiate golf debut appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
GREENSBORO, NC
northwestgeorgianews.com

Ex-NBA star JR Smith to tee off in first college golf tourney

Two-time NBA champion JR Smith will make his debut as a college golfer next week. North Carolina A&T, where he's a walk-on member of the men's golf team, announced Friday that Smith qualified to compete in the Phoenix Invitational on Monday and Tuesday. The tournament will be held at the par-71, 6,867-yard Alamance Country Club in Burlington, N.C.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

JR Smith's NCAA Golf Career Gets Off To Bumpy Start

JR Smith's NCAA endeavors have been fun to watch so far. The former NBA star is now attending North Carolina A&T University where is playing on the golf team. As we reported over the weekend, Smith qualified for the Elon Phoenix Invitational, which just so happens to be his first-ever college tournament. This is a big deal for Smith, and the tournament actually started today.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
hotnewhiphop.com

JR Smith Qualifies For First College Golf Tournament

JR Smith surprised many of his fans this past year when he revealed that he would be retiring from the NBA and transitioning to college, where he would play golf for the North Carolina A&T University Aggies. Smith's quest for a college degree has been extremely inspiring, and it's cool to see what he has done at the school thus far. Smith is always live-tweeting his college experience, and whenever he does well on a test, you can tell it fills him with joy.
BURLINGTON, NC
bardown.com

JR Smith playing college golf was not on my sports bingo card this year

JR smith is a meme god, from his epic flounder in the NBA Finals to his tight eyed photo (iykyk). He just secured his second NBA championship with the Lakers and now he’s competing against college kids as a walk-on golfer. Smith is attending a Historically Black College or University...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
Person
Chris Paul
Daily Mail

Ex-NBA star-turned-college freshman JR Smith struggles in NCAA golf debut for North Carolina A&T after enrolling for a liberal studies degree at 36

Two-time NBA champion-turned-college freshman JR Smith made his NCAA golf debut on Monday, but struggled on the back nine for North Carolina A&T and finished just six spots out of last place for the day. The 36-year-old walk-on was competing at the Elon Phoenix Invitational at the Alamance Country Club...
BASKETBALL
Golf.com

J.R. Smith’s college golf debut featured a bizarre turn of events

J.R. Smith’s NBA career had several wacky twists and turns, and just three rounds into his college golf career, his second act is following a similar script. After opening with rounds of 83 and 78 in the Elon Phoenix Invitational on Monday, Smith returned to Alamance Country Club Tuesday for the third round of his college golf debut with the North Carolina A&T Aggies. However, it would soon take a bizarre turn.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Ball#North Carolina Basketball#North Carolina A T#Phoenix Invitational#Presbyterian#Alamance Country Club
theScore

JR Smith to compete in 1st golf tournament for North Carolina A&T State

JR Smith is set to tee off in his first golf tournament since enrolling at North Carolina A&T State. The two-time NBA champion will make his collegiate debut Monday and Tuesday during the Phoenix Invitational at the Alamance Country Club in Burlington, North Carolina. Smith qualified for the tournament by one stroke.
BURLINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

The Independent

292K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy