The Latest: US to drop 19-month ban on nonessential travel

By The Associated Press - BR Proud
ourcommunitynow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration says the United States will reopen its land borders for nonessential travel next month, ending a 19-month freeze due to the COVID-19 pandemic. New rules to be.

ourcommunitynow.com

Forbes

November 8 Is The Day The US COVID-19 Travel Ban Ends

COVID-19 isn’t over. But the U.S. pandemic travel ban will finally ease on November 8, 2021, as fully vaccinated international travelers will be allowed to enter the United States. That is almost two years after the first ban (on travelers from China) was imposed in January of 2020. Should airlines,...
TRAVEL
New York Post

US to drop international travel ban for fully vaccinated on Nov. 8

The US will allow fully vaccinated foreigners to enter the country beginning Nov. 8, the Biden administration announced Friday. White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz said on Twitter that restrictions will be lifted on that date for inoculated international travelers arriving at US airports and land ports of entry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kurv.com

South Texas Officials Happy That Nonessential Travel From Mexico Will Resume

South Texas officials are happy that tourism and other nonessential travel with Mexico will resume after a long pause due to the pandemic. Biden administration officials announced this week that foreign nationals will be allowed to cross into the U.S. from Canada and Mexico on November 1st, as long as they show proof they are fully vaccinated. Democratic Congressman Vicente Gonzalez of McAllen said in a statement yesterday that the announcement was welcome news for families and businesses in the region. Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez also welcomed the announcement, saying the return of visitors from Mexico will help the area’s ongoing economic recovery from the pandemic.
TEXAS STATE
Kenosha News.com

Border residents rejoice as US says it will lift travel ban

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Beleaguered business owners and families separated by COVID-19 restrictions rejoiced Wednesday after the U.S. said it will reopen its land borders to nonessential travel next month, ending a 19-month freeze. Travel across land borders from Canada and Mexico has been largely restricted to workers whose jobs...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
kxnet.com

Burgum on lifting of U.S.-Canada border restrictions for nonessential travel

Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement Wednesday, after the Biden administration announced it will begin lifting restrictions at the U.S.-Canada border in November to nonessential travelers. All travelers must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to enter the United States via land and ferry. Canada reopened its border to vaccinated...
RETAIL
cbs4local.com

US to loosen border travel ban for fully vaccinated foreign nationals in November

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Fully vaccinated foreign nationals will be allowed to travel through land borders into the United States from Mexico and Canada for non-essential matters starting in early November, senior Biden administration officials announced. CBS4 learned that foreign national travelers crossing the border by land and at...
U.S. POLITICS
Telegraph

Travel to the US: When the UK ban could lift, and latest Covid restrictions

After almost 20 months of the pandemic-induced embargo on holidays to the US from Britain, the announcement of the imminent reopening of the UK’s favourite long-haul tourist country was a seminal moment for several million holiday hopefuls. Has Boris pulled it off? Did the Prime Minister win the day with...
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

The USA sets 8th November as the magic date

A lot of people – including your writer and editor – have been waiting for the chance to return to the United States of America. Well, it seems the 8th November is the magic date, when the US will end its blanket travel bans, and base entry on vaccination status.
WORLD
eenews.net

Here’s what Manchin told the Biden team on climate

Joe Manchin wasn’t bluffing. For weeks, the conservative Democratic senator from West Virginia said publicly that he didn’t support the signature climate provision in the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion reconciliation package. Why pay utilities to install clean electricity, he argued, if they were doing it already?. It’s a message Manchin conveyed...
U.S. POLITICS
KIVI-TV

US drops appeal of ruling banning some sheep grazing

BOISE, Idaho — U.S. officials and a sheep industry group have dropped their appeals of a court ruling preventing sheep grazing in western Montana and eastern Idaho by a sheep research facility. The facility has been long targeted by environmental groups concerned about potential harm to grizzly bears and other...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

What’s the latest on the US opening up to travellers?

Q Any rumours of exactly when the US will open up in November? Do you know when an announcement is likely?. A In recent weeks three western governments have announced radical changes to Covid travel policies with no specific dates attached. The UK’s plan to replace “day two” PCR tests with lateral flow is going to happen, we understand, sometime this month; speaking on the BBC yesterday, the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, said: “Hopefully in time for people returning from half-term holidays potentially, and certainly by the end of October.” Yet with just three weeks remaining, there is no certainty – which is maddening for families hoping to plan a half-term escape.
U.S. POLITICS

