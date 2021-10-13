CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPI Launches Expert Database

WPI News
 6 days ago

DEPARTMENT(S): — WPI Launches Expert Database. Marketing Communications is launching the Expert Database, an online tool designed to help the media and others tap into the remarkable expertise available here at WPI. Reporters and others can search the database for subject matter experts and connect to the university's PR team (gr-media@wpi.edu). A team member will then vet the request to gain a better understanding about the journalist’s focus and direction, their specific questions, what they know, believe, and/or assume, as well other sources that may appear in the same news story. That deeper insight will then help us determine which tool(s) would best share our experts' ideas, opinions, analysis, or commentary.

Lumia UK

Introducing EdgelessDB: A Database Designed for Confidential Computing

This post is authored by Felix Schuster (Edgeless Systems). Confidential computing is a breakthrough approach to data protection: sensitive workloads are run inside hardware-isolated and runtime-encrypted environments called enclaves. Enclaves can protect against threats like malware or rootkits and even rogue administrators and physical intruders. Azure confidential computing is at the forefront of this revolution, giving you the strongest data protection for your cloud workloads.
SOFTWARE
Gigaom

GigaOm Radar for Graph Databases

Graph databases focus on cataloging entities and the relationships between them, an approach and technology once considered niche. While the technology has been around for more than 20 years, it is only recently that our increasingly connected world has led to the widespread adoption of graph databases. Master data management,...
SOFTWARE
bleepingcomputer.com

The Telegraph exposes 10 TB database with subscriber info

‘The Telegraph’, one of the UK’s largest newspapers and online media outlets, has leaked 10 TB of data after failing to properly secure one of its databases. The exposed information includes internal logs, full subscriber names, email addresses, device info, URL requests, IP addresses, authentication tokens, and unique reader identifiers.
WORLD
VentureBeat

Graph database company Memgraph raises $9.34M

Memgraph, a real-time graph database provider, today announced it has raised $9.34 million in a seed funding round led by Microsoft’s M12. The company also launched its community and enterprise editions in general availability as “source-available” products. Graph databases underpin many modern applications, enabling everything from social networks to fraud...
BUSINESS
github.blog

GitHub Advisory Database now powers npm audit

Supply chain security is one of the most important parts of software development today, and we want to make developing securely as easy as possible for developers. Today, we’re taking another step in bringing all this together for both npm and GitHub by announcing that the GitHub Advisory Database now powers npm audit.
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

TuxCare launches open source database live patching

Patching database software is often a real pain-in-the-rump. The reason? Easy. When you need to patch one, it almost always requires a reboot. That takes time, sometimes a lot of time. So, so matter when you time it, your users will not be happy. Now TuxCare has an answer: DatabaseCare. This live patching service for the most popular open-source enterprise-grade databases, MySQL, MariaDB, and PostgreSQL enables you to patch database management systems (DBMS) with no downtime.
SOFTWARE
lifewire.com

What Is the Definition of a Database Query?

A database query extracts data from a database and formats it into a human-readable form. A query must be written in the syntax the database requires — usually a variant of Structured Query Language. The Elements of a SQL Query. SQL queries using Data Manipulation Language (the set of SQL...
SOFTWARE
stackoverflow.blog

Podcast 383: A database built for a firehose

In this episode, we chat with Stephen Goldberg and Kyle Bernhardy from HarperDB. Their startup was born of the firehose of Twitter data during sporting events, and now they have a database designed to scale well for real-time data. Show notes HarperDB is a startup that focuses on highly scalable databases that handle real-time data. …
TECHNOLOGY
uoregon.edu

Expert on economic security to launch new Morse Center series

The Wayne Morse Center will kick off its 2021-23 theme of inquiry, “Making Work Work,” with an event featuring C. Nicole Mason, president and chief executive officer of the Institute for Women’s Policy Research. The lecture, “Building the Future: Policies for a Gender-Equitable Recovery,” will take place at 5 p.m....
EUGENE, OR
Gigaom

Key Criteria for Evaluating Graph Databases

Although graph database technology has been around for more than 20 years, it has only recently grown in popularity, with significant adoption over the last few years. Graph databases have become the fastest growing database category in the last few years. This is at least partially attributable to the fact that we live in an increasingly connected world. While this may seem like a mere philosophical observation, that connectedness has had very real ramifications for business and application development, and it is what drives the interest in graph databases.
SOFTWARE
bizjournals

Security experts launch Boston startup to help with data privacy complexity

Amid an impending flurry of data-privacy regulations in the United States, a Boston startup launched this week is trying to help midsize companies comply — quickly. Cytrio Inc. was created in anticipation of a future need by companies that collect customer data and will need to be in compliance with regulations similar to the EU’s GDPR that are coming down the pike.
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

Database monitoring tools usage skyrocketing

79% of database professionals are now using either paid-for or in-house monitoring tools, a survey from Redgate Software has shown. This is an increase of 10 percentage points from the same survey last year and, at the same time, the 86% satisfaction rate with paid-for monitoring tools is also an all-time high, up 18 percentage points on the previous year.
SOFTWARE
uwlax.edu

News Database Trials

Help us determine which news database will best support our campus. Libraries in the UW System are currently conducting trials of three news databases. Your input will help Murphy Library to determine which news database will best support the needs of our campus. Access World News (Newsbank) Global, national, and...
LA CROSSE, WI
WNCT

Facebook to hire 10,000 in EU to build ‘metaverse’ platform

Facebook said it plans to hire 10,000 workers in the European Union over the next five years to work on a new computing platform that promises to connect people virtually but could raise concerns about privacy and the social platform gaining more control over people's online lives.
INTERNET
towardsdatascience.com

Browser-Based Database Clients

From the college days over a decade ago, when my database lab instructor gave me a CD of Oracle 11g database to install on the system, to the current day, when I can spin up a database instance with a simple CLI command, we’ve come a long way. As the databases have moved from on-prem to cloud, database clients have moved from desktop or Mac applications to browsers. This transition has, inconspicuously, aligned almost fully with the transition to platform independence with easily usable virtualization tools like Docker.
SOFTWARE
leaguecity.com

Featured Monthly Database

Classes will be held in the Computer Lab on the 2nd floor. Registration required. To register, go to https://helenhall.libguides.com/librarycalendar. Please note: Registration begins one week in advance of class schedule date. For more information, please call 281-554-1101. Sept. 10: Library Database: Learn how to download e-materials with Libby Oct. 8: Library Database: Learn a language with Transparent Language Nov. 12: Library Database: Learn how to read e-magazines with Flipster Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Ages: For adults.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
VentureBeat

TigerGraph seeks to democratize graph databases

This week, graph database provider TigerGraph announced version 3.2 of its key product. The release is aimed at boosting performance — especially for larger datasets — while broadening accessibility for users. The new edition increases support for enterprise-critical technologies, such as Kubernetes, while upgrading practical features like cross-region replication to improve reliability in the face of network or hardware failures.
SOFTWARE
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Listen to experts

Recent letters to the editor have addressed the question about whether to require masks in the school environment. It is getting hard to function as a school board member these days and to follow your conscience. MY CHILD — MY CHOICE is a one-sided mantra. Does your freedom allow you...
EDUCATION
towardsdatascience.com

How to query database connections in Python

For ease of browsing, here’s the final code used to query data from Snowflake. In the article below I’ll breakdown the reasoning for each step, and how to query MySQL and PostgreSQL databases in the same way. Importing Details. The reason I choose to import connection details from a separate...
CODING & PROGRAMMING

