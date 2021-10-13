DEPARTMENT(S): — WPI Launches Expert Database. Marketing Communications is launching the Expert Database, an online tool designed to help the media and others tap into the remarkable expertise available here at WPI. Reporters and others can search the database for subject matter experts and connect to the university's PR team (gr-media@wpi.edu). A team member will then vet the request to gain a better understanding about the journalist’s focus and direction, their specific questions, what they know, believe, and/or assume, as well other sources that may appear in the same news story. That deeper insight will then help us determine which tool(s) would best share our experts' ideas, opinions, analysis, or commentary.