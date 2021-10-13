CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

After, Inc. will launch its new QuickSuite® of products at the 12th Annual Extended Warranty and Service Contract Innovations Conference

By After Inc.
Greensburg Daily News
 5 days ago

After, Inc., a global leader in Warranty Services since 2005, will join the nation's largest after-market service providers in Nashville, TN on October 18-19, 2021, where it will unveil its new QuickSuite of products. NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — After, Inc., a global leader in Warranty Services...

www.greensburgdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
gmauthority.com

General Motors Files To Trademark GM Protections For Extended Warranty Contracts

General Motors has filed to trademark GM Protections, GM Authority has uncovered. The filing will likely be used for a new extended warranty / maintenance effort. Filed on October 13th, 2021 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the application is assigned serial number 97072116. Under the Goods and Services category, two listings appear, including “Providing extended warranty contracts for motor vehicles,” and “Automobile maintenance and repair services.”
BUSINESS
Greensburg Daily News

Nestle USA Awards Capstone Logistics Broker of the Year for 2020

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Oct. 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Capstone Logistics, a leading provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions, has been named 2020 Broker of the Year by Nestle USA. Capstone’s freight management division has served Nestle USA for more than five years, steadily growing the relationship each year. Nestle...
INDUSTRY
hotelbusiness.com

Companies launch new products, updates at HITEC

HITEC 2021 in Dallas allowed technology companies to showcase new products, updates and integrations. Agilysys Inc. has released a completely modernized Agilysys Visual One PMS Version 12. The new release offers cloud and on-premise installation options, a browser-based application with modern user experiences, broad mobile device support, multi-property feature sets and seamless integration with other Agilysys and third-party solutions.
NFL
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Mortgage Contracting Services Names New CEO

Mortgage Contracting Services, a national provider of residential and commercial property services, selected Craig Torrance to serve as CEO. Chad Mosley will continue as president of residential services. In his new role, Torrance will oversee Mortgage Contracting Services' strategic initiatives, including growing and expanding services within the company’s core default field services offering. He will also lead the company’s expansion in residential and commercial facilities maintenance solutions.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
shop-eat-surf.com

Equip Launches Its First Product

You can download the Equip app, choose the location, time and product, then grab the gear at the Equip Station. Courtesy of Equip. Equip announced the launch of its first product, an autonomous self-service rental solution for Stand Up Paddle, at “The Paddle Sports Show” in Lyon, France. How does...
TECHNOLOGY
Yakima Herald Republic

50 Companies with Lifetime Warranties Will Replace or Fix Products

We’re always looking for ways to save money, and one surefire way to do that is to buy products that last. You can also buy products from companies that will repair or replace them if they break. You may spend a bit more up front, but quality items — and...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warranties#As A Service#Insurance Brokers#Quicksuite#After Inc#Quickreg#Quickcover#Quickclaim#Quickinsights#Quickrenew#Saas#Pentair#North American
albuquerqueexpress.com

RYAH Group, Inc. To Present at LD Micro Conference on October 12th

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / RYAH Group, Inc. (CSE:RYAH) ('RYAH' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that Gregory Wagner, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will be presenting at the virtual LD Micro conference on Tuesday, October 12th. The upcoming interactive online event is...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Toyota to invest $3.4 billion for EV battery production in the U.S., will create 1,750 jobs

Toyota Motor Corp. announced Monday a big get on the electric vehicle market in the U.S., saying it will make a $3.4 billion investment in EV batteries through 2030. The investment is for developing and localizing EV battery production, and is part of the Japan-based automaker's pledge to invest $13.5 billion in battery development and production globally. As part of the investment, Toyota North America said it will create 1,750 jobs as it establishes a new company and build an automotive batter plant, with an aim to start battery production in 2025. The project includes an investment of $1.29 billion until 2031. Toyota's U.S.-listed shares, which were still inactive in premarket trading, has gained 14.0% year to date while the S&P 500 has advanced 19.0%.
BUSINESS
Pocket-lint.com

Palm is about to launch its first new product in three years

(Pocket-lint) - Palm has taken to Twitter to tease a new product announcement set to take place on 26 October. Sadly, for long-time Palm fans, we wouldn't recommend setting your hopes too high. Looking at the teaser tweet - which reads "Get ready #PalmCrew! We have something special we’ve been...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Marketing
WWD

Untuckit Marks 10th Anniversary, Plans for Further Growth

Chris Riccobono was frustrated when he wasn’t able to find a shirt that looked good when it wasn’t tucked into his pants. So he approached his Columbia Business School classmate Aaron Sanandres with the idea of starting a business creating shirts for men that could be worn untucked. The business...
BUSINESS
NEWSBTC

$iFans Utility Token to Launch Its Presale on the BSC Network, on the 12th October 2021

Everyone has probably heard of GoFundme, Kickstarter and the likes. Also, their crypto-based alternatives such as The Qube, The Red Kite, TrustSwap, Unicrypt etc. What do all of these platforms have in common? They are all fundraising platforms of sorts. However, they all lack a collective focus on creativity, community and decentralization.
MARKETS
naturalgasworld.com

Worley, Woodside extend services contract in Western Australia

The engineering company will continue to support the Karratha gas plant and Pluto LNG assets for two more years. Sydney-listed engineering company Worley has been awarded a two-year exte... Please sign in to access the full article. Subscribe. Subscribe to Natural Gas World Premium for less than 55¢ per day....
ECONOMY
Greensburg Daily News

Auto Show Sales & Finance Wins Consumer Choice Award Winner For Third Consecutive Year – Voted Best Used Truck Dealership in the 2021/2022 Consumer Choice Award Survey

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Auto Show Sales & Finance is excited to announce they have been selected as Manitoba’s Consumer Choice Award winner for the 2021/2022 calendar year. This marks Auto Show’s third year recognized by Consumers Choice as the best truck sales & leasing dealership in Winnipeg and its first year winning in multiple categories – being selected as the best pre-owned automotive dealership in Winnipeg.
CARS
Greensburg Daily News

162 New Industrial Manufacturing Planned Industrial Project Reports – September 2021 Recap

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SalesLeads announced today the September 2021 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects. Research confirms 162 new projects in the Industrial Manufacturing sector.
INDUSTRY
newschool.edu

The New School Launches N Ventures to Create Innovative Partnerships and Collaborations that Extend Parsons’ Reach and Influence

The New School is once again redefining the boundaries of creative education with the launch of N Ventures, the university’s new strategic arm for transformative initiatives in lifelong learning. N Ventures is expanding design learning and breaking conventional education norms by establishing unique partnerships with aligned organizations, on-demand learning programs and licensing opportunities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thedetroitbureau.com

CARCHEX Review: Extended Warranty Coverage (2021)

Among extended auto warranty companies, CARCHEX is known for its excellent reputation and coverage for high-mileage vehicles. In this CARCHEX review, we’ll take a closer look at the Baltimore-based provider to break down coverage, cost and the claims process. Then, we’ll see how CARCHEX stacks up to other top choices for the best extended car warranty.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy