'The manhole ... was a geyser.' Lynn Haven Florida hit with 500K gallon wastewater spill

News Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLYNN HAVEN — Steve Sweeny says it is not uncommon for him to find toilet paper and other toiletry products on and around his yard after a heavy rain storm. Located near the intersection of 12th Street and Virginia Avenue, Sweeny's Lynn Haven home sits within just a few feet of where a more than 500,000 gallon wastewater spill occurred on Friday, according to a report from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP).

