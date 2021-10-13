'The manhole ... was a geyser.' Lynn Haven Florida hit with 500K gallon wastewater spill

LYNN HAVEN — Steve Sweeny says it is not uncommon for him to find toilet paper and other toiletry products on and around his yard after a heavy rain storm. Located near the intersection of 12th Street and Virginia Avenue, Sweeny's Lynn Haven home sits within just a few feet of where a more than 500,000 gallon wastewater spill occurred on Friday, according to a report from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP).