UC Berkeley taught me to change the world. It also saddled me with enough debt to ensure I never can

By Kevin Frazier
San Francisco Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, I officially signed my soul away to “Big Law.”. First-year associates at the nation’s biggest law firms now make more than $200,000. How could I say no? With $189,700 in debt from the pursuit of two graduate degrees staring me in the face, the idea of forgoing a six-figure salary to scale up my side hustle — a nonprofit focused on the digital divide — seemed crazy (especially to my parents, who have been kind enough to indulge my social consciousness by helping me chip away at my mountain of debt).

