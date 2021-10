The new Apple Watch will hit shelves next week.Apple announced the new wearable alongside the iPhone 13, during an event last month. But it said at the time only that it would be appearing “later this fall”.The release was apparently delayed as a result of much-rumoured production problems.Now Apple has said that pre-orders for the new Watch will open on Friday, 8 October, at 5am local pacific time. They will arrive in customers’ hands and be available a week later, on 15 October.It did not give any indication of how widely available the new Watch will be when it launches....

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO