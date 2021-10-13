CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bay County, FL

Happy 60th anniversary! Bay County's Rutherford High School celebrates at homecoming

News Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAY COUNTY — Holding hands and holding a sign that read, 60 years, Duane and Shelia Johns were at the front of the line of Rutherford alumni Friday night. Leading off the Alumni Walk was a proud moment for the couple who met in high school. Both wore yellow shirts that said, "Once a Ram, always a Rutherford Ram." Both played in the Rutherford band with Duane graduating in 1966 and Shelia in 1968. The two have been married for 52 years. "This is home," Duane remarked with a big grin after the walk.

www.newsherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bay County, FL
Local
Florida Government
Bay County, FL
Government
NBC News

Political world reacts to Colin Powell's death: 'A trailblazing leader'

Leaders around the world paid tribute to former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who died at 84 of Covid-19 complications on Monday. "Colin embodied the highest ideals of both warrior and diplomat. He was committed to our nation’s strength and security above all," President Joe Biden said in a statement. Biden paid tribute to Powell's foreign policy influence and trailblazing legacy as well their personal friendship.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State University#Rutherford High School#Rotc#Little Mr
Reuters

Russia shuts mission to NATO in spy row retaliation

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday it would halt the activities of its diplomatic mission to NATO after the Western military alliance expelled eight Russians saying they were spies. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said staff at NATO's military mission in Moscow would be stripped of their...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Celebrities join Prince William for Earthshot Prize award

LONDON (AP) — Celebrities joined Prince William in London on Sunday for the inaugural awards ceremony of his Earthshot Prize, an ambitious environmental program that aims to find new ideas and technologies around the world to tackle climate change and Earth’s most pressing challenges. The winners announced Sunday included the...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy