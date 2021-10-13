Happy 60th anniversary! Bay County's Rutherford High School celebrates at homecoming

BAY COUNTY — Holding hands and holding a sign that read, 60 years, Duane and Shelia Johns were at the front of the line of Rutherford alumni Friday night. Leading off the Alumni Walk was a proud moment for the couple who met in high school. Both wore yellow shirts that said, "Once a Ram, always a Rutherford Ram." Both played in the Rutherford band with Duane graduating in 1966 and Shelia in 1968. The two have been married for 52 years. "This is home," Duane remarked with a big grin after the walk.