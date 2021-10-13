CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Dopesick’ on Hulu, Harry Ambrose Back in ‘Sinner,’ a ‘Wonder’-filled ABC Lineup, Disney+ Goes ‘Beyond’

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
Webster County Citizen
 5 days ago

Hulu’s powerful limited-series docudrama Dopesick is a devastating look at how OxyContin was falsely marketed as a non-addictive pain treatment, fueling the opioid crisis. A fourth season of USA’s The Sinner brings Det. Harry Ambrose out of retirement for a disturbing new case. Cast members of the original The Wonder Years appear throughout ABC’s Wednesday comedies to promote the first-rate reimagining of the series with a Black family. Fans of R.L. Stine will want to check out a new Disney+ anthology, Just Beyond, inspired by Stine’s supernatural stories.

www.webstercountycitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Controversial Netflix Show Coming Back for Final Episodes in November

Netflix is following through on the release of the rest of one of its more highly debated shows, Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The show's second (and final) part will release on Nov. 23, despite many fans being up in arms over Part 1. Masters of the Universe: Revelation serves as a mature follow-up to the 1980s children's fantasy series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Part 1 drew backlash from some fans after hero He-Man/Prince Adam (Chris Wood) and villain Skeletor (Mark Hamill) were out of action for a majority of the episodes, with a focus being put on Teela (Sarah Michelle Gellar).
TV SERIES
Popculture

Beloved ABC Show Is Finally Streaming on Hulu

For the first time since its debut back in 2009, the hit ABC crime-comedy-drama Castle is available for streaming. More than five years after the series concluded its eight-season run on the alphabet network, all 173 episodes of Castle are now available for streaming on Hulu, marking the first time the show has landed on a streaming platform. The Nathan Fillion-starring show officially arrived on Hulu on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
TV SERIES
Inside the Magic

Hulu President to Exit “Immediately” in Latest Disney Reshuffle

Dear Team – I wanted to let you all know that Kelly Campbell has left the Company, effective immediately. I know you’ll join me in thanking her for her contributions to Hulu over the past four years and wishing her well. For an interim period, Scott Donaton, Reagan Feeney, Karin...
BUSINESS
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: Michael Keaton is at his best in Hulu’s epic drug drama ‘Dopesick’

An eight-hour drama about the ongoing opioid crisis and Big Pharma scandal, “Dopesick” bites off an awful lot. The action, covering multiple characters, ample outrage and endless corporate malfeasance, shuffles back and forth over a period of 10 years. The scramble can get confusing and distracting. Despite all that, “Dopesick”...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hulu#Sinner#Abc Lineup#Beyond
arcamax.com

Review: Hulu's 'Dopesick' dives deep into America's addiction to opioids

Depicting the damage opioids can inflict on individuals and communities is nothing new for television. Two Showtime series come to mind: "Nurse Jackie," which spotlighted a pill-popping medical professional, and "American Rust," the locally shot crime drama with a story set amid western Pennsylvania's opioid crisis. Rarely, though, does a...
TV & VIDEOS
Inside the Magic

Hulu President Moves From Disney to NBCUniversal

Kelly Campbell, the former president of Disney’s streaming service Hulu, is joining NBCUniversal as its new president of Peacock, it was announced today. With an interesting shift from one competitor to another, Campbell will be joining the Peacock leadership team under Matt Strauss, Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International. Matt Strauss...
BUSINESS
thecinemaholic.com

Is Dopesick on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO Max, or Disney+?

‘Dopesick’ is a drama miniseries based on Beth Macy’s non-fiction book titled ‘Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America.’ Developed by Danny Strong (‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’), the show looks at the origins of the opioid crisis, which has now become a decades-long struggle that has impacted billions of lives.
TV & VIDEOS
kcrw.com

To create Hulu’s ‘Dopesick,’ Danny Strong fell down the Purdue Pharma rabbithole

In the new series “Dopesick,” which premieres on Hulu on October 13, Michael Keaton plays Samuel Finnix, a salt-of-the-earth country doctor in Appalachia. He’s initially skeptical when Billy, a sales rep for Purdue Pharma, offers samples of a new painkiller called OxyContin. Dr. Finnix is worried about pill abuse, but Billy, played by Will Poulter, assures him the drug is not addictive, and points out that the FDA even made a special label saying so.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
Boston Herald

In Hulu’s ‘Dopesick’ Michael Keaton finds a role that can make a difference

You could say that Michael Keaton wowed Danny Strong just by saying yes to “Dopesick.”. “Literally, just sort of the pie-in-the-sky, homerun, grand slam or any sports metaphor you want,” said Strong of his reaction to Keaton signing on to the docu-style Hulu series he created on the deadly, notorious Purdue Pharma drug epidemic.
CELEBRITIES
Roanoke Times

Author Beth Macy's 'Dopesick' begins its Hulu run

There goes Barbara Mullins, pushing OxyContin and poor-mouthing drug addicts. Mullins, a member of the “editorial board of The Journal of Pain” as a moderator described her to townfolk assembled at a VFW hall, agreed that opioid abuse was growing, but that “it’s important to distinguish between abusers and legitimate pain patients who need these medicines.”
ROANOKE, VA
Washington Post

What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Dopesick’ on Hulu

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Hulu) The Clan tells executives to watch them perform at a legendary club — but they aren’t actually booked. RZA must choose between long money and quick cash as the band struggles with finances. Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Disney Plus) Lahela tries to fit in and joins...
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

Dopesick Premieres, The Sinner Resets, and R.L. Stine Hits Disney+

Horror stories abound on television today, as Hulu’s Dopesick explores how one pharmaceutical companies triggered the worst drug epidemic in American history, The Sinner’s Bill Pullman tackles a new murder mystery, and Disney+ bows a new kid-friendly horror anthology inspired by the writings of R.L. Stine. Also today: Meghan Trainor...
TV SERIES
channelguidemag.com

Wednesday, Oct. 13: Harry Is Pulled into a New Tragedy in ‘The Sinner’ Season 4

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally. In Season 4, still reeling from the trauma of a previous case a year ago, the now-retired Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) travels to Hanover Island in northern Maine for a recuperative getaway with his partner, Sonya (Jessica Hecht). When an unexpected tragedy occurs involving the daughter of a prominent island family, Ambrose is recruited to help the investigation, only to be thrown into a case of mounting paranoia that will turn this sleepy tourist island — and Ambrose’s life — upside down.
TV SERIES
mediapost.com

Hulu Drama 'Dopesick' Tells Story Of Nation's Oxycontin Crisis

Like other, similar such miniseries and movies that come out of Hollywood on hot-button issues, Hulu’s new dramatization of the history of the epidemic of addictions to oxycontin and other pain-relieving opioids drips with self-importance. It is also patronizing to the pious, hard-working, coal-mining “li’l folks” whose Appalachian communities were...
TV SERIES
Kankakee Daily Journal

Hulu launches 'Dopesick'

Michael Keaton (“Batman”) both stars and executive produces “Dopesick,” streaming today on Hulu. Adapted from a bestselling book of the same name by Beth Macy, it relates the harrowing tale of how one company, Purdue Pharma, introduced OxyContin in the most deceptive fashion, hooking thousands on a powerful painkiller that turned many into addicts and sending many to their graves.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Dopesick Cast: Where You’ve Seen The Hulu Miniseries Actors Before

The new Hulu limited series Dopesick tells the tragic story of the American opioid crisis that has ravaged communities around the country since introduction of painkillers like Purdue Pharma’s OxyContin. Based on Beth Macy’s non-fiction book Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America, the series explores the impact supposedly safe pain medications have on people as told by various characters on essentially every side of the struggle. After watching the debut chapter in this unfortunate series of events you might be wondering where exactly you’ve seen the Dopesick cast before, including stars Michael Keaton, Rosario Dawson, Will Poulter and other members of the talented group of actors. Well, we’re here to break that down for you right here and now…
TV SHOWS
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Hulu's Dopesick, Netflix's You Season 3

TV is looking pretty October-y lately. You've got a mysterious death in The Sinner Season 4, murder in Only Murders in the Building, a killer on the loose in I Know What You Did Last Summer, a killer on the loose in You, and a killer on the loose in Succession, if you think about it. The new Day of the Dead series has zombies, Chucky has Chucky, and Hulu's Dopesick is riveting but certainly not cheerful. At least The Baby-Sitters Club is still a wholesome good time.
NFL
NBC12

Macy’s ‘Dopesick’ reaches new audience with Hulu series

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three years after the publication of the book ‘Dopesick,’ author Beth Macy is still reporting on the opioid crisis. Now, an adaptation of her best-seller will reach a new audience. The first three episodes of an eight-part television series debuted Wednesday on Hulu. Macy was an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy