CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Dopesick’ on Hulu, Harry Ambrose Back in ‘Sinner,’ a ‘Wonder’-filled ABC Lineup, Disney+ Goes ‘Beyond’

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
Daily Iberian
 5 days ago

Hulu’s powerful limited-series docudrama Dopesick is a devastating look at how OxyContin was falsely marketed as a non-addictive pain treatment, fueling the opioid crisis. A fourth season of USA’s The Sinner brings Det. Harry Ambrose out of retirement for a disturbing new case. Cast members of the original The Wonder Years appear throughout ABC’s Wednesday comedies to promote the first-rate reimagining of the series with a Black family. Fans of R.L. Stine will want to check out a new Disney+ anthology, Just Beyond, inspired by Stine’s supernatural stories.

www.iberianet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Controversial Netflix Show Coming Back for Final Episodes in November

Netflix is following through on the release of the rest of one of its more highly debated shows, Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The show's second (and final) part will release on Nov. 23, despite many fans being up in arms over Part 1. Masters of the Universe: Revelation serves as a mature follow-up to the 1980s children's fantasy series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Part 1 drew backlash from some fans after hero He-Man/Prince Adam (Chris Wood) and villain Skeletor (Mark Hamill) were out of action for a majority of the episodes, with a focus being put on Teela (Sarah Michelle Gellar).
TV SERIES
Popculture

Beloved ABC Show Is Finally Streaming on Hulu

For the first time since its debut back in 2009, the hit ABC crime-comedy-drama Castle is available for streaming. More than five years after the series concluded its eight-season run on the alphabet network, all 173 episodes of Castle are now available for streaming on Hulu, marking the first time the show has landed on a streaming platform. The Nathan Fillion-starring show officially arrived on Hulu on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
TV SERIES
Inside the Magic

Hulu President to Exit “Immediately” in Latest Disney Reshuffle

Dear Team – I wanted to let you all know that Kelly Campbell has left the Company, effective immediately. I know you’ll join me in thanking her for her contributions to Hulu over the past four years and wishing her well. For an interim period, Scott Donaton, Reagan Feeney, Karin...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Keaton in Hulu’s ‘Dopesick’: TV Review

It’s important enough to understand the origins and realities of America’s opioid epidemic that I’m hesitant to wholly dismiss Hulu’s occasionally informative, less frequently entertaining new limited series Dopesick. Not everybody has the time to read books on the epidemic or watch in-depth documentaries like Alex Gibney’s The Crime of the Century or even to watch the myriad condemnations of Big Pharma on every comedy-news hybrid program now airing. So if the presence of cinema’s best Batman in a scripted series is what it’s going to take to open some eyes to a national crisis, then so be it. Still, despite...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hulu#Sinner#Abc Lineup#Beyond
arcamax.com

Review: Hulu's 'Dopesick' dives deep into America's addiction to opioids

Depicting the damage opioids can inflict on individuals and communities is nothing new for television. Two Showtime series come to mind: "Nurse Jackie," which spotlighted a pill-popping medical professional, and "American Rust," the locally shot crime drama with a story set amid western Pennsylvania's opioid crisis. Rarely, though, does a...
TV & VIDEOS
kcrw.com

To create Hulu’s ‘Dopesick,’ Danny Strong fell down the Purdue Pharma rabbithole

In the new series “Dopesick,” which premieres on Hulu on October 13, Michael Keaton plays Samuel Finnix, a salt-of-the-earth country doctor in Appalachia. He’s initially skeptical when Billy, a sales rep for Purdue Pharma, offers samples of a new painkiller called OxyContin. Dr. Finnix is worried about pill abuse, but Billy, played by Will Poulter, assures him the drug is not addictive, and points out that the FDA even made a special label saying so.
TV & VIDEOS
Inside the Magic

Hulu President Moves From Disney to NBCUniversal

Kelly Campbell, the former president of Disney’s streaming service Hulu, is joining NBCUniversal as its new president of Peacock, it was announced today. With an interesting shift from one competitor to another, Campbell will be joining the Peacock leadership team under Matt Strauss, Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International. Matt Strauss...
BUSINESS
Forward

New Hulu series ‘Dopesick’ reveals the evils of the Sackler family, but hides the real fight

I’ve lost too many people to opioids to be surprised by anything I saw in “Dopesick.”. The eight episode miniseries by Hulu, premiering Oct. 13, dramatizes the criminally deceptive marketing behind OxyContin, Purdue Pharma and the Sackler Family and what led to a substance abuse crisis affecting millions of Americans. It is loosely based on the 2018 bestselling book by Beth Macy, “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America.”
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
thecinemaholic.com

Is Dopesick on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO Max, or Disney+?

‘Dopesick’ is a drama miniseries based on Beth Macy’s non-fiction book titled ‘Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America.’ Developed by Danny Strong (‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’), the show looks at the origins of the opioid crisis, which has now become a decades-long struggle that has impacted billions of lives.
TV & VIDEOS
Roanoke Times

Author Beth Macy's 'Dopesick' begins its Hulu run

There goes Barbara Mullins, pushing OxyContin and poor-mouthing drug addicts. Mullins, a member of the “editorial board of The Journal of Pain” as a moderator described her to townfolk assembled at a VFW hall, agreed that opioid abuse was growing, but that “it’s important to distinguish between abusers and legitimate pain patients who need these medicines.”
ROANOKE, VA
Washington Post

What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Dopesick’ on Hulu

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Hulu) The Clan tells executives to watch them perform at a legendary club — but they aren’t actually booked. RZA must choose between long money and quick cash as the band struggles with finances. Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Disney Plus) Lahela tries to fit in and joins...
TV SHOWS
mediapost.com

Hulu Drama 'Dopesick' Tells Story Of Nation's Oxycontin Crisis

Like other, similar such miniseries and movies that come out of Hollywood on hot-button issues, Hulu’s new dramatization of the history of the epidemic of addictions to oxycontin and other pain-relieving opioids drips with self-importance. It is also patronizing to the pious, hard-working, coal-mining “li’l folks” whose Appalachian communities were...
TV SERIES
Kankakee Daily Journal

Hulu launches 'Dopesick'

Michael Keaton (“Batman”) both stars and executive produces “Dopesick,” streaming today on Hulu. Adapted from a bestselling book of the same name by Beth Macy, it relates the harrowing tale of how one company, Purdue Pharma, introduced OxyContin in the most deceptive fashion, hooking thousands on a powerful painkiller that turned many into addicts and sending many to their graves.
TV SERIES
channelguidemag.com

Wednesday, Oct. 13: Harry Is Pulled into a New Tragedy in ‘The Sinner’ Season 4

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally. In Season 4, still reeling from the trauma of a previous case a year ago, the now-retired Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) travels to Hanover Island in northern Maine for a recuperative getaway with his partner, Sonya (Jessica Hecht). When an unexpected tragedy occurs involving the daughter of a prominent island family, Ambrose is recruited to help the investigation, only to be thrown into a case of mounting paranoia that will turn this sleepy tourist island — and Ambrose’s life — upside down.
TV SERIES
NBC12

Macy’s ‘Dopesick’ reaches new audience with Hulu series

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three years after the publication of the book ‘Dopesick,’ author Beth Macy is still reporting on the opioid crisis. Now, an adaptation of her best-seller will reach a new audience. The first three episodes of an eight-part television series debuted Wednesday on Hulu. Macy was an...
assignmentx.com

DOPESICK: Creator Danny Strong on new Hulu limited series – Exclusive Interview

DOPESICK is a fact-based drama about the Oxycontin crisis. It debuts on Hulu Wednesday, October 13, with a three-episode premiere, followed by a weekly rollout of the other five installments. The gripping, often incendiary examination of decades-long corruption and deception stars Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakker, Kaitlyn Dever, Rosario Dawson, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Chase, Jake McDorman, Philippa Soo, Mare Winningham, Raul Esparza, and Deja Dee.
TV SERIES
The Spokesman-Review

What’s Worth Watching: ‘Dopesick,’ ‘Forgotten Battle,’ ‘Just Beyond,’ ‘Guilty Party’ and ‘Succession’

Adapted from Beth Macy’s bestselling book, “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company That Addicted America” 2021, Hulu’s latest drama follows a Samuel Finnix (Michael Keaton), a doctor from a mining town in rural Virginia, as he works with authorities to bring the effects of the opioid crisis to light. Also starring Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakker, Kaitlyn Dever and Rosario Dawson, “Dopesick” is available on Hulu.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy