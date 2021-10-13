CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avowed described as “Skyrim meets the Outer Worlds” according to report

By Ben Borthwick
Videogamer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpcoming Xbox exclusive RPG Avowed has been rather quiet since it was announced last year, but a few new titbits of info have emerged to whet our appetite. The details come from a new report from Windows Central that claims to have spoken to “sources familiar with internal plans” for the game. According to them Avowed has “many mechanics and core gameplay pillars” already implemented. They go so far as to claim Obsidian have the game almost in a playable alpha state.

