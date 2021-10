The 2021 MLB regular season came down to its final day with a lot of potential for chaos — including a possible four-way tie for the American League’s two wild-card slots and contingency plans for multiple extra games just to get the playoff field set. But while Sunday provided some momentary intrigue, the most dramatic of scenarios never quite materialized, as the San Francisco Giants sealed up the NL West and the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees both claimed the AL’s wild cards. Now we look ahead to the postseason, where a field full of strong teams and plenty of compelling matchups has us thinking that baseball’s October spectacle is just getting started.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO