Ralph Hasenhuttl insists he is not feeling the pressure as Southampton look for their first Premier League win of the season.Saints have four points from seven matches following a tricky opening set of fixtures, which have included games against Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea.Hasenhuttl’s team might have taken the scalp of either Manchester club but had to settle for a draw on each occasion.The Austrian thinks performances have been better than their points return and believes that elusive first victory will come soon.Ahead of Saturday’s home fixture against Leeds, the Saints boss said: “We have a fantastic job, a...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO