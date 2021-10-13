12 Best Books About Serial Killers

I usually tend to agree with those who are against remaking horror movies, especially if they were already perfect (or at least good enough) the first time around. However, that does not mean that I am completely against the idea of them, as some of the best horror movies I have ever seen are remakes, such as John Carpenter’s The Thing from 1982, or David Cronenberg’s The Fly from 1986. Speaking of that seminal era for the genre, there are some other ‘80s horror movies that I actually think could use a touch up or might be due for a reintroduction to a new generation through a fresher perspective, such as this otherwise divisive installment of one of the most celebrated horror movie franchises of all time.

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO