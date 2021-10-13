CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Use Books to Create Spooky Halloween Decorations

By Maggie McCracken
Cover picture for the articleSpooky season's movies, aesthetic, flavors, and ambience are exactly what make it so special, and bringing it into your home is the best way to truly immerse yourself in October (and Scorpio season)'s spooky vibe. When it comes to gothic decor that's both romantic and beautifully creepy, books are the perfect decor accessory. They're timeless, they're pretty, and they emanate hidden knowledge and secrets — what could be better for your Halloween decorations? Here are some of our favorite ways to incorporate books into your home for spooky season.

