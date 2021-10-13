CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, OH

CRAWFORD PARK DISTRICT EVENTS

By Galion Inquirer
Galion Inquirer
 5 days ago

Saturday, Oct. 16 • 8 a.m. Sandusky Headwaters Preserve, 2400 State Route 598. Curious about birding, but don’t know how to get involved? Join Crawford Park District Land Manager and Naturalist Kyle Bailey for an interactive, family-friendly program suitable for all ages. Autumn is at its peak as bird migration is transitioning. Waterfowl migration is well underway, while songbird migrant numbers have tapered. Woodlands are left with familiar faces like titmice, chickadees, cardinals, woodpeckers, and late migrant stragglers. This program will focus on birding basics such as learning how to identify common Ohio species, when and where to bird, how to bird, what to look for, and much more! We will meet in the parking lot of Sandusky Headwaters Nature Preserve.

