Pentagon not conceding AI and cyber dominance to China

‘HE'S ENTITLED TO HIS VIEWS’: Responding to a blockbuster interview in the Financial Times, in which the Pentagon's former software chief said the United States has already lost the race to develop dominant artificial intelligence and cyber capabilities to China, the Pentagon insists the fight is not over.

“He's entitled to his views, of course,” said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby when questioned about the interview with Nicolas Chaillan, who told the FT he resigned in protest over the slow pace of technological transformation in the U.S. military.

“We still remain focused on advancing AI capabilities in a responsible way, in close partnership with industry and academia and building a digitally talented and capable workforce here for the department,” Kirby said, adding that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been “very clear about our concerns about China's desires to advance in this field.”

“This is something that the secretary has spoken — that the entire leadership here at the department has focused on,” Kirby said. “We know there's a lot of work to do, but we're committed to doing that work.”

US CYBER DEFENSES AT ‘KINDERGARTEN LEVEL’: Chaillan, 37, who served as the first chief software officer for the Air Force, said the failure of the U.S. to adequately respond to Chinese advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cyber capabilities was “putting his children’s future at risk” and that cyber defenses in some government departments were at “kindergarten level.”

“We have no competing fighting chance against China in 15 to 20 years. Right now, it’s already a done deal; it is already over in my opinion,” Chaillan said, adding that there was “good reason to be angry.”

Chaillan placed part of the blame on Google, which has been reluctant to work with the Pentagon on artificial intelligence, as well as the extensive debate in the U.S. over the ethics of systems that can think for themselves.

China, he says, has no such reservations, and Chinese companies have no choice but to work with the government.

‘OUR VULNERABILITY IS EXTRAORDINARY’: In his new book , Risk, A User's Guide, former U.S. Joint Special Operations Commander retired Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal argues that the U.S. is totally unprepared for a cyberattack that could cripple the basic requirements of daily life.

“If you turn off the electricity for 48 hours, we would see a tribal-like response of the kind we've only seen in zombie apocalypse movies,” McChrystal writes in one chapter.

“I think our vulnerability is extraordinary, if we talk about flashing red lights, because everything's connected,” McChrystal said on CNN yesterday. “Recently, I bought a new refrigerator, and it's on Wi-Fi. Now, I never send emails to my refrigerator, so I don't know why it's on Wi-Fi. But the point is everything is connected now, and much of it is weak.”

“We need to pressure test American society for this, and we need to do it in a big way, and we need to do it soon,” he argued. “If our electricity goes off, our cellphone services goes out, or power can't be delivered, society is going to seize up.”

Good Wednesday morning and welcome to Jamie McIntyre's Daily on Defense

HAPPENING TODAY: Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets today with his counterparts from Israel and the United Arab Emirates, first individually and then in a trilateral forum to celebrate the first anniversary of the Abraham Accords, a signature diplomatic achievement of the Trump administration.

“We’ll launch two trilateral working groups featuring the U.S., Israel, and the UAE, one on religious coexistence, the other on water and energy issues,” senior State Department officials told reporters yesterday. “This reflects our belief that the Abraham Accords and normalization agreements writ large can help to achieve a more peaceful and prosperous Middle East.”

In the meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Blinken will “reaffirm the rock-solid relationship” between the U.S. and Israel and “underline the U.S. enduring support for Israeli security, including the Biden administration’s commitment to Iron Dome replenishment.”

The meeting with UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan will give Blinken an opportunity to thank the UAE for hosting Americans, Afghans, and other individuals in transit from Afghanistan over the past several months. “ Simply put, the UAE support for this effort is critical to our operations, and we remain deeply grateful for their humanitarian efforts and compassion,” an official said.

GRAHAM: ‘WHAT I SAW ... IS ANOTHER 9/11 IN THE MAKING’: South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, just back from a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border in Yuma, Arizona , says the lack of vetting of migrants illegally crossing the border is increasing the likelihood of a terrorist attack on the U.S.

“What I saw that bothers me the most is another 9/11 in the making,” Graham said last night on Fox. “There are 80 countries that they pick people up from. There are two terrorists from Yemen they caught just a few weeks ago.”

“How easy would it be for an al Qaeda or ISIS cell to leave out Afghanistan and come through the southern border to blend in,” Graham told Fox’s Sean Hannity. “The Border Patrol is doing the best they can, but they told me that the likelihood of a terrorist attack coming from our southern border grows by the day.”

‘INTO THE ABYSS’: The Center for Strategic and International Studies International Security Program is out with a new report , “U.S. Military Forces in FY 2022: Peering into the Abyss — The Budget and Strategy Overview.”

The report, written by Mark Cancian, concludes that for “strategic and budgetary reasons, force structure is staring into the abyss.”

Cancian notes that the size of the active-duty force will decline slightly this fiscal year, down 4,600 troops to 1.346 million, but the future size of the force is “undetermined pending publication of national security documents at the end of the year.”

“The best course would be to implement a high-low mix (high-capability forces for great power conflict, lower-capability forces for regional conflicts and other operations), increase reliance on reserve forces, and promote a gradual transition toward new technologies as they prove themselves,” Cancian writes, but notes, “The public will be the ultimate arbiter. Polling indicates public support for a force of about the current size.”

TRUMP: ‘WE WANT OUR EQUIPMENT BACK’: At his rally in Des Moines, Iowa, over the weekend, former President Donald Trump floated the idea of making any aid to Afghanistan contingent of the Taliban returning U.S. military equipment they captured during the takeover of the country last month.

“We shouldn’t be giving them $10 billion. And if we do give them $10 billion, we demand every ounce of equipment back. And we want our hostages back immediately,” Trump told the crowd. “Then we can start talking about doing what we could do. I wouldn’t mind doing it ... We want our equipment back, and then we can start talking about that.”

“That equipment is brand new, right out of a box, including the night goggles, which are better than the goggles we have. They’re later models,” Trump said, according to a published transcript . “And including all of the rifles, machine guns, and guns, they’re the latest model, the latest and the greatest. So our enemy of many years has all of that.”

HONDO JOINS BENS: Former U.S. Navy acquisitions chief James “Hondo” Geurts has joined Business Executives for National Security as a “distinguished fellow,” the group announced yesterday. Geurts recently retired after performing the duties of the undersecretary of the Navy.

“As the first BENS Distinguished Fellow, Geurts will provide strategic oversight for the organization’s work over the next year related to the nation’s future industrial base,” the group said in a press release.

