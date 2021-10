Do the people in Louisa County know that ALL of our school children get free breakfast and free lunches, AND they have carry home food for the weekend? This is available to all students regardless of income. This same program was available over the summer. The schools provide students with free tee shirts also. All of this tells me a lot about the people we elect to the school board and the board of supervisors. I am especially grateful to our superintendent of schools who has made it possible.

LOUISA COUNTY, VA ・ 11 DAYS AGO