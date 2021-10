It’s kind of a big number to think about in terms of movies and shows, isn’t it? When one really sits down and starts to think of the projects that have already been announced and where they’ve been set on the timeline though it becomes easier to figure out since there are at least 9 projects coming in 2022 and several more coming in 2023, with other plans spanning to 2024 and possibly 2025. No doubt there are a lot of questions from many upon many individuals as to what will be heading to the big screen, what will be on Disney+, how many known and unknown characters are coming, and so on and so forth since the Marvel universe has had a lot of years to grow and develop characters that haven’t seen a lot of attention throughout the years and might even make it onto the small screen if they’re lucky. But some of the major characters that have stuck around after the main team that helped to ignite the fanbase will be heading up Phase 4 and moving into the other phases to come, as the Avengers really managed to get the ball rolling.

