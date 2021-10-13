CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Pawsitively Milwaukee: Meet Alvin and Theodore!

By Katlin Connin
 5 days ago
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pets of the Week: Alvin and Theodore!

Alvin and Theodore are a bonded pair of guinea pigs. They’re just a few of the animals up for adoption in the small animal nook. The small animal nook is where the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County keeps some of its more unique animals. Those pets can be great if you’re not ready for a traditional dog or cat.

Pets, like guinea pigs, are great for small children. They give you an idea of what it takes to own a pet and are great options for families who may not have a ton of space, like if they live in an apartment.

HAWS has lots of amazing animals up for adoption. To see them all head over to HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851.

