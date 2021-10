The UK’s leading luxury department store just made it easier to buy some of the hottest sneakers on the market. This week, Harrods announced that it has partnered with The Edit LDN, a fast-growing online consignment store that sells limited-edition sneakers and high-end streetwear. Together they’ll open a 2,000 square foot boutique on the second floor of the department store’s London flagship. The shop will stock coveted products from Yeezy, Jordan, Off-White, and Supreme among others. The move is designed to give Harrods customers better access to rare shoes, and the timing is right. The Edit LDN’s CEO Moses Rashid estimates...

APPAREL ・ 10 DAYS AGO