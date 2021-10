Meghan Trainor is close with her husband Daryl Sabara, like, side-by-side toilets close. During the star's recent appearance on the Why Won't You Date Me? podcast hosted by Nicole Byer, alongside her brother Ryan Trainor, the latter spoke about what he's looking for in a relationship. In short, he wants to “avoid" something like the marriage that his sister has as they're too close for comfort. "You guys are weirdos, bro," he said to his sibling during the recording. "They poop together. She's pooping and Daryl's like, 'I'm going to go hang out with you now!'"

