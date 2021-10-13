Oswego City Common Council Approves All 16 Resolutions

OSWEGO – At Tuesday’s brief Common Council meeting, the council approved all 16 resolutions unanimously. While each one was approved in this fashion, the resolutions only received six votes because Councilor Susan McBrearty was absent. Of the resolutions, five authorized the city chamberlain to adjust the city budget. These include Resolution No. 335 which authorized the city chamberlain to complete a budget amendment for $14,683.95 for new flooring for the third floor of city hall. Other budget amendments include one not to exceed $51,000 for the Westside Wastewater Treatment Plant Infrastructure Project, one not to exceed $1,094,000 for the Eastside Wastewater Treatment Plant Infrastructure Project and one transfer of funds within the Police Department and to further authorize a budget amendment for $75,000 for special events, enforcement details and investigations.