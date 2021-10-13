CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego City Common Council Approves All 16 Resolutions

By Matt Watling
Oswego County Today
 5 days ago
OSWEGO – At Tuesday’s brief Common Council meeting, the council approved all 16 resolutions unanimously. While each one was approved in this fashion, the resolutions only received six votes because Councilor Susan McBrearty was absent. Of the resolutions, five authorized the city chamberlain to adjust the city budget. These include Resolution No. 335 which authorized the city chamberlain to complete a budget amendment for $14,683.95 for new flooring for the third floor of city hall. Other budget amendments include one not to exceed $51,000 for the Westside Wastewater Treatment Plant Infrastructure Project, one not to exceed $1,094,000 for the Eastside Wastewater Treatment Plant Infrastructure Project and one transfer of funds within the Police Department and to further authorize a budget amendment for $75,000 for special events, enforcement details and investigations.

Oswego County Today

Oswego County Legislature Approves Resolution Opposing Vaccine Mandate In Roll Call Vote

OSWEGO – After a lengthy discussion and a roll call vote, the Oswego County Legislature voted to approve a resolution opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates imposed by federal, state or local government. The resolution, GC-5, proposed by Legislator David Holst discusses President Joe Biden’s “emergency temporary standard” that requires businesses with...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Barclay: Governor Hochul’s Fulton School Veto Unfairly Punishes Students

Last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul, following in lock-step with her predecessor, vetoed a bill that would have saved the Fulton School District from losing more than $1 million in state aid due to a clerical error dating back to the 2016-17 school year. She did this despite near-unanimous legislative support for the bill and knowing full well the district serves an economically distressed population. They truly do need the money.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Lake Ontario Outflows Increased

LAKE ONTARIO – Lake Ontario outflows will be increased by 200 m3/s (7,100 cfs) above the amount set by Plan 2014, beginning October 16. This will continue for approximately eight weeks to return water levels in Lake Ontario to the level it would be had outflow deviations not been required earlier this year.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Holds Annual Auction Of Tax Properties Online Until October 21

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County is selling approximately 90 parcels of tax delinquent properties at its annual tax property auction. The online auction is conducted by Collar City Auctions at https://www.collarcityauctionsonline.com/servlet/List.do?auctionId=712. Bidder registration is required and must be completed online by 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20. Late applications will not...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

A Second Visit to Neighborhood Schools

Last month I wrote about the neighborhood schools for those who grew up in Fulton in the mid-1900s. We baby boomers had six elementary schools in our city: Walradt, Oak, and Phillip Street on the west side of Fulton, and Fairgrieve, State, and Erie on the east side. Paul McKinney...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

October Food Sense Orders Now Being Accepted

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps is pleased to offer the Food Sense program of the Central New York Food Bank. Any residents of the Oswego area who would like to stretch their food dollars may order October Food Sense packages until Noon on Friday, October 15. All Oswego-area residents may use the program. There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Art Students Honor Central Square School Board Members

CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – Central Square School District students and staff members recently celebrated Board of Education members for their contributions to the Redhawk community. In honor of School Board Recognition Week (Oct. 18-22), students from each school presented artwork to board representatives. The presentation was a way for students...
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
