AROUND TOWN: Cobb GOP looks for common ground after censuring Kemp

It has been almost two weeks since the Cobb GOP approved a resolution censuring Gov. Brian Kemp, and curiously the county party has yet to make that resolution public. “They're owed to the (Cobb GOP) Committee first. And I have a letter that I've got to finish to send out to the committee with the resolutions,” Cobb GOP Chairwoman Salleigh Grubbs explained Tuesday. Grubbs is a busy woman — she has a full-time job outside her work with the county party — and told the Journal to check back in about those resolutions later this week.