CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cobb, GA

AROUND TOWN: Cobb GOP looks for common ground after censuring Kemp

Marietta Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been almost two weeks since the Cobb GOP approved a resolution censuring Gov. Brian Kemp, and curiously the county party has yet to make that resolution public. “They're owed to the (Cobb GOP) Committee first. And I have a letter that I've got to finish to send out to the committee with the resolutions,” Cobb GOP Chairwoman Salleigh Grubbs explained Tuesday. Grubbs is a busy woman — she has a full-time job outside her work with the county party — and told the Journal to check back in about those resolutions later this week.

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Washington, GA
City
Cobb, GA
State
Georgia State
Cobb, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
NBC News

Political world reacts to Colin Powell's death: 'A trailblazing leader'

Leaders around the world paid tribute to former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who died at 84 of Covid-19 complications on Monday. "Colin embodied the highest ideals of both warrior and diplomat. He was committed to our nation’s strength and security above all," President Joe Biden said in a statement. Biden paid tribute to Powell's foreign policy influence and trailblazing legacy as well their personal friendship.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Lucy Mcbath
Person
Barry Loudermilk
Person
Carolyn Bourdeaux
Person
Jason Shepherd
Reuters

Russia shuts mission to NATO in spy row retaliation

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday it would halt the activities of its diplomatic mission to NATO after the Western military alliance expelled eight Russians saying they were spies. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said staff at NATO's military mission in Moscow would be stripped of their...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Celebrities join Prince William for Earthshot Prize award

LONDON (AP) — Celebrities joined Prince William in London on Sunday for the inaugural awards ceremony of his Earthshot Prize, an ambitious environmental program that aims to find new ideas and technologies around the world to tackle climate change and Earth’s most pressing challenges. The winners announced Sunday included the...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy