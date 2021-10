Stacks price analysis shows aggressive bullish price function. Resistance is found at $2.66. Strong support is present at $2.22. The Stacks price analysis shows bulls are marching towards new discoveries. After a bearish downside, yesterday and today brought big wins for bulls as price made some high spikes. The next target for the bulls is the resistance at $2.66, which happens to be just below the all-time high of $2.7, but selling pressure is high at this point, and some downside may follow for a short time. The support for STX/USD is quite strong at $2.22.

