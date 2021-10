Thinking about a golf trip to Virginia? The Williamsburg area might be the best in the state. Here are the courses you should be sure to include on your itinerary:. Start your 36-hole day at the Green Course. It’s a perfect warmup track for the Gold Course later in the day and is just down the road. There’s nothing easy about the Green Course, but as the appetizer to the Gold, it sets up as a good match play circuit. The 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th, and 18th holes all require sound, accurate tee shots to reach the scoring zones. Winning a match here calls for some seriously good golf to close.

WILLIAMSBURG, VA ・ 12 DAYS AGO