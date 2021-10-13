Roundtable: FSU bye week check-in

NoleThruandThru: On offense, I’ll go with running back Treshaun Ward, because I love his story and he’s an underdog. He’s also been a key component of taking pressure off the quarterbacks and along with Jashaun Corbin, he spearheads the most dangerous unit on FSU’s team. On defense, it has to be defensive end Jermaine Johnson. He came to FSU to prove that he is more than a situational player and my goodness, has he succeeded. If FSU indeed gets back to its winning ways of yesteryear, we’ll look back at Johnson as one of the catalysts who started it all.