ACC Power Rankings: It’s Brutal Out Here

NC State (4-1) - State was off this weekend. Now they’ll face BC in one of the -grits teeth- premier games of the ACC slate. Clemson (3-2) - Tigers had a much-needed bye to get healthy before going to the cursed grounds of the Carrier Dome. Let’s just win this. The ‘Cuse SB Nation blog has a weird Clemson fixation, but it’s probably because they’re jealous of their northern classmates that escaped freezing Upstate New York to go to college in the south and see quality football not played in a dilapidated dome.