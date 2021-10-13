CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frostburg, MD

Estate No. 28980 NOTICE OF A...

 6 days ago

Notice is given that Charles T. Hager, 124 Pine Street, Frostburg, MD 21532 and Robin H. Sine, 86 Frost Avenue, Frostburg, MD 21532 were on October 07, 2021 appointed Personal Representative of the estate of Robert Charles Hager who died on March 30, 2006 with a will. Prior small estate proceeding. Further information can be obtained by reviewing the estate file in the office of the Register of Wills or by contacting the personal representative or the attorney. All persons having any objection to the appointment (or to the probate of the decedent’s will) shall file their objections with the Register of Wills on or before the 07th day of April, 2022. .Any person having a claim against the decedent must present the claim to the undersigned personal representative or file it with the Register of Wills with a copy to the undersigned on or before the earlier of the following dates: (1) Six months from the date of the decedent’s death, except if the decedent died before October 1, 1992, nine months from the date of the decedent’s death; or (2) Two months after the personal representative mails or otherwise delivers to the creditor a copy of this published notice or other written notice, notifying the creditor that the claim will be barred unless the creditor presents the claims within two months from the mailing or other delivery of the notice. A claim not presented or filed on or before that date, or any extension provided by law, is unenforceable thereafter. Claim forms may be obtained from the Register of Wills.

