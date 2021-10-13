CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dopesick’ on Hulu, Harry Ambrose Back in ‘Sinner,’ a ‘Wonder’-filled ABC Lineup, Disney+ Goes ‘Beyond’

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
Evening Star
 5 days ago

Hulu’s powerful limited-series docudrama Dopesick is a devastating look at how OxyContin was falsely marketed as a non-addictive pain treatment, fueling the opioid crisis. A fourth season of USA’s The Sinner brings Det. Harry Ambrose out of retirement for a disturbing new case. Cast members of the original The Wonder Years appear throughout ABC’s Wednesday comedies to promote the first-rate reimagining of the series with a Black family. Fans of R.L. Stine will want to check out a new Disney+ anthology, Just Beyond, inspired by Stine’s supernatural stories.

Popculture

Beloved ABC Show Is Finally Streaming on Hulu

For the first time since its debut back in 2009, the hit ABC crime-comedy-drama Castle is available for streaming. More than five years after the series concluded its eight-season run on the alphabet network, all 173 episodes of Castle are now available for streaming on Hulu, marking the first time the show has landed on a streaming platform. The Nathan Fillion-starring show officially arrived on Hulu on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
TV SERIES
Inside the Magic

Hulu President to Exit “Immediately” in Latest Disney Reshuffle

Dear Team – I wanted to let you all know that Kelly Campbell has left the Company, effective immediately. I know you’ll join me in thanking her for her contributions to Hulu over the past four years and wishing her well. For an interim period, Scott Donaton, Reagan Feeney, Karin...
BUSINESS
Inside the Magic

Hulu President Moves From Disney to NBCUniversal

Kelly Campbell, the former president of Disney’s streaming service Hulu, is joining NBCUniversal as its new president of Peacock, it was announced today. With an interesting shift from one competitor to another, Campbell will be joining the Peacock leadership team under Matt Strauss, Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International. Matt Strauss...
BUSINESS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Review: Hulu’s ‘Dopesick’ dives deep into America’s addiction to opioids

Depicting the damage opioids can inflict on individuals and communities is nothing new for television. Two Showtime series come to mind: “Nurse Jackie,” which spotlighted a pill-popping medical professional, and “American Rust,” the locally shot crime drama with a story set amid Western Pennsylvania’s opioid crisis. Rarely, though, does a...
TV & VIDEOS
Forward

New Hulu series ‘Dopesick’ reveals the evils of the Sackler family, but hides the real fight

I’ve lost too many people to opioids to be surprised by anything I saw in “Dopesick.”. The eight episode miniseries by Hulu, premiering Oct. 13, dramatizes the criminally deceptive marketing behind OxyContin, Purdue Pharma and the Sackler Family and what led to a substance abuse crisis affecting millions of Americans. It is loosely based on the 2018 bestselling book by Beth Macy, “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America.”
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Keaton in Hulu’s ‘Dopesick’: TV Review

It’s important enough to understand the origins and realities of America’s opioid epidemic that I’m hesitant to wholly dismiss Hulu’s occasionally informative, less frequently entertaining new limited series Dopesick. Not everybody has the time to read books on the epidemic or watch in-depth documentaries like Alex Gibney’s The Crime of the Century or even to watch the myriad condemnations of Big Pharma on every comedy-news hybrid program now airing. So if the presence of cinema’s best Batman in a scripted series is what it’s going to take to open some eyes to a national crisis, then so be it. Still, despite...
TV & VIDEOS
channelguidemag.com

Wednesday, Oct. 13: Harry Is Pulled into a New Tragedy in ‘The Sinner’ Season 4

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally. In Season 4, still reeling from the trauma of a previous case a year ago, the now-retired Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) travels to Hanover Island in northern Maine for a recuperative getaway with his partner, Sonya (Jessica Hecht). When an unexpected tragedy occurs involving the daughter of a prominent island family, Ambrose is recruited to help the investigation, only to be thrown into a case of mounting paranoia that will turn this sleepy tourist island — and Ambrose’s life — upside down.
TV SERIES
femalefirst.co.uk

Watch the trailer for upcoming Disney+ series Dopesick, starring Michael Keaton

Beth Macy’s pivotal book is being brought to the small screen. Recently, Disney+ released the gripping, suspenseful trailer for upcoming series Dopesick, set to focus on how America was plagued by an opiate addiction. Dopesick is based on Beth Macy’s New York Times bestselling book, and has a stellar cast...
TV SERIES
Roanoke Times

Author Beth Macy's 'Dopesick' begins its Hulu run

There goes Barbara Mullins, pushing OxyContin and poor-mouthing drug addicts. Mullins, a member of the “editorial board of The Journal of Pain” as a moderator described her to townfolk assembled at a VFW hall, agreed that opioid abuse was growing, but that “it’s important to distinguish between abusers and legitimate pain patients who need these medicines.”
ROANOKE, VA
kcrw.com

To create Hulu’s ‘Dopesick,’ Danny Strong fell down the Purdue Pharma rabbithole

In the new series “Dopesick,” which premieres on Hulu on October 13, Michael Keaton plays Samuel Finnix, a salt-of-the-earth country doctor in Appalachia. He’s initially skeptical when Billy, a sales rep for Purdue Pharma, offers samples of a new painkiller called OxyContin. Dr. Finnix is worried about pill abuse, but Billy, played by Will Poulter, assures him the drug is not addictive, and points out that the FDA even made a special label saying so.
TV & VIDEOS
mediapost.com

Hulu Drama 'Dopesick' Tells Story Of Nation's Oxycontin Crisis

Like other, similar such miniseries and movies that come out of Hollywood on hot-button issues, Hulu’s new dramatization of the history of the epidemic of addictions to oxycontin and other pain-relieving opioids drips with self-importance. It is also patronizing to the pious, hard-working, coal-mining “li’l folks” whose Appalachian communities were...
TV SERIES
Raleigh News & Observer

What to Watch Wednesday: Randy Travis gets ‘Lifetime’ award, ‘Dopesick’ hits Hulu

Space Launch LIVE: Shatner in Space (8:30 a.m., Discovery / Science) - Discovery and Science Channel will be live as “Star Trek” icon William Shatner is launched into space. At the age of 90, Shatner will be the oldest person to fly to space. He’ll get there on Blue Origin’s New Shepard, a cutting-edge suborbital rocket. The mission, known as NS-18, will launch from Blue Origin’s West Texas site. This will be the second-ever crewed spaceflight for Blue Origin after its inaugural crewed flight launched founder Jeff Bezos and three other passengers on a 10-minute trip to space and back in July.
ENTERTAINMENT
lrmonline.com

Danny Strong on Creating the Narrative of True Story of Opioids in Hulu’s Dopesick [Exclusive Interview]

The Opioid Crisis killed more than 760,000 since 1999 from drug overdose with millions of Americans more receiving medication-assisted treatment. The once proclaimed “miracle drug” from Purdue Pharma with OcyContin was considered a savior for those in pain medically. However, the company’s exaggeration and hidden truths failed to warn the many sufferers about its addiction and the long-term effects. Executive producer and writer Danny writer showcased the opioid story in the limited series Dopesick on Hulu.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Hulu's 'Dopesick' Is Billed as Drama — But Is it Really Fiction?

Based on journalist Beth Macy's 2018 book, Hulu's Dopesick takes a new look at the branding operation behind OxyContin, a painkiller whose withdrawal symptoms have been compared to that of heroin. Starring Peter Sarsgaard, Rosario Dawson, and more, the series delves into the morally corrupt machinations on which the pharmaceutical...
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Hulu's Dopesick, Netflix's You Season 3

TV is looking pretty October-y lately. You've got a mysterious death in The Sinner Season 4, murder in Only Murders in the Building, a killer on the loose in I Know What You Did Last Summer, a killer on the loose in You, and a killer on the loose in Succession, if you think about it. The new Day of the Dead series has zombies, Chucky has Chucky, and Hulu's Dopesick is riveting but certainly not cheerful. At least The Baby-Sitters Club is still a wholesome good time.
NFL
NBC12

Macy’s ‘Dopesick’ reaches new audience with Hulu series

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three years after the publication of the book ‘Dopesick,’ author Beth Macy is still reporting on the opioid crisis. Now, an adaptation of her best-seller will reach a new audience. The first three episodes of an eight-part television series debuted Wednesday on Hulu. Macy was an...
thecinemaholic.com

Is Injustice on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO Max, or Disney+?

‘Injustice’ is an animated movie based on the popular video game ‘Injustice: Gods Among Us’ and the comic book of the same name featuring popular DC Comics superheroes. The film directed by Matt Peters takes place on an alternate earth where Superman becomes a zealot after the loss of his love, Lois Lane. Batman gathers the remaining heroes and villains to free the Earth of Superman’s regime. If you are a fan of gritty and violent superhero movies, the movie will undoubtedly entertain you, and here’s where you can stream it online!
VIDEO GAMES

