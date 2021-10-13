CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SYML Announces The Sacred Spaces Tour Including Union Chapel Date

Cover picture for the articleNew York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the release of his highly-praised 2019 self-titled debut album featuring his breakthrough single 'Where's My Love' (+500 million streams) and critically acclaimed follow-up EP 'DIM' earlier this year, SYML, the solo project of singer, songwriter, and producer Brian Fennell, is now supporting the release of his new live album 'Sacred Spaces' with an extensive European tour.

