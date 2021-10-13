SYML Announces The Sacred Spaces Tour Including Union Chapel Date

It’s been quite the eventful year for Baby Keem as he’s coming off the release of his highly-acclaimed album The Melodic Blue which has striking features from the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Don Toliver, Travis Scott and Brent Faiyaz. Since the record’s release, he’s been riding the momentum of its buzz with performances on Jimmy Fallon and at the BET Hip Hop Awards as well as adding songs like “no sense”, “hooligan” and a “lost souls” remix to the body of work. And now, he’s gearing up to finally take his talents on the road with his North American ‘The Melodic Blue’ Tour.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO