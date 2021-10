Microsoft will roll out Windows 11 for all compatible devices starting today, October 5. The beta version of the operating system has already been out now for months and the final build is also available to Windows Insider users. The update is said to have intuitive navigation along with a refreshed look and more apps. One of the most noticeable changes in Windows 11 in the taskbar, which looks similar to the one on Mac, and context menus, popups and windows have rounded corners.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO