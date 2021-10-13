CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toyota, Ford, and Kia Won Big When Roadshow Dropped Its Best Midsize SUV List

By Henry Cesari
 5 days ago
With a wide array of options, the Kia Sorrento won best midsize SUV overall. The Toyota Venza’s advanced technology snagged best hybrid. The sporty and luxurious Mustang Mach E conquered best EV. More capable than a crossover and more efficient than a full-frame SUV, the midsize SUV is one of...

Autoblog

Best 3rd Row SUVs of 2021 and 2022

If you plan on using a vehicle's third row a lot, let us at least make the suggestion that a minivan would be a smarter bet than anything you're going to see on this list of best three-row SUVs. Their third rows are bigger, more comfortable and easier to get to. The kids will definitely be happier. Here are our two top choices.
BUYING CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2022 Toyota Tundra Pickup Goes Big

The Toyota Tundra is old. How old? It's so old, when it was introduced, the Dead Sea was just getting sick. It's so old, if you park one outside an antiques store, people will try to buy it. It's so old, it was introduced in 2007. Which is, uh, 14 years ago. The fact that Toyota still sells more than 100,000 Tundras a year is a testament to the effort it expended on that mid-2000s redesign—a 381-hp V-8 was killer then and still relevant now. But it's (long past) time for an update, and so the 2022 Tundra gets a thorough overhaul that sets Toyota up for another long production run. Maybe not 14 years this time, though.
CARS
Digital Trends

2021 Toyota Highlander Platinum review: A fuel-efficient midsize SUV

“Incredible fuel economy elevates the Highlander above the midsize pack.”. When you have plenty to haul, but can’t stomach a minivan, three-row SUVs have become the go-to option. You’ll make a number of compromises by choosing to go with a midsize SUV over a minivan, but the 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid proves that fuel economy doesn’t have to be one of them.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorTrend: Best SUV of the Year for 2022?

Article highlights for MotorTrend’s best SUV of the year:. MotorTrend picked five of the best SUVs for 2021 and 2022. Brands included Mitsubishi, Nissan, Porsche, Volkswagen and Volvo. These are the first five contendors for the SUV of the Year competition. The MotorTrend SUV of the Year competition is going...
CARS
CNET

Meet the best SUVs for 2021

There's a good chance that if you're shopping for a new car, you're really shopping for a new SUV. That's because SUVs are by for the most popular form of vehicle today. Gone are the days of sedans everywhere. It's a absolute sea of SUVs instead. But, it's not difficult to see why they're so popular. They're spacious and far more flexible than a sedan.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Is a Great Three-Row SUV for Comfort and Efficiency

Whether you have a family of five or just need a lot of cargo room, the 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is a great choice. Aside from the brand’s renowned reputation for reliability, you can count on the Highlander Hybrid to be comfortable and efficient on long drives. I found this out first-hand during a recent 300-mile roundtrip in the Highlander, but it came with a couple of drawbacks.
CARS
SlashGear

2022 Lexus LX 600 debuts with first-ever F Sport and Ultra Luxury trims

The 2022 Lexus LX 600 is Toyota’s answer to US buyers clamoring the return of the brand’s iconic Land Cruiser SUV. As usual, the all-new LX 600 is a posher version of the all-new, tenth-generation Land Cruiser. Both vehicles share the same hardware (including the latter’s turbocharged V6 engine), but the Lexus gets a brand-new interior and a host of updated luxury and safety features.
CARS
Telegraph

Which hybrid family SUV is best? Honda CR-V vs Toyota RAV4

It’s a dilemma many car buyers in Britain are now facing. You want an SUV to carry the family and their clobber, but a petrol engine is far too thirsty, diesel’s a dirty word these days, and any electric car you can afford just won’t quite be big enough. For...
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

What Is the Best Midsize EV?

EVs are all the rage these days. As more consumers desire eco-friendly vehicles, automakers are racing to fulfill demand. Additionally, as lawmakers worldwide consider new environmental policies to combat climate change, automakers are also working furiously to self-regulate and improve their ecological footprint. Part of their strategy involves electrifying their fleets, supporting efforts to build charging infrastructure, and helping to juice demand by educating consumers about EVs. Now, there are multiple EVs in every segment – some as popular, if not more so, than their gasoline-powered counterparts. Enough EVs are being manufactured that it may be hard to distinguish those that are a cut above the rest. If you’re looking for the best midsize EV, though, a couple of models stand out.
CARS
Robb Report

Toyota’s New Land Cruiser Is Coming to America After All—as the Luxurious Lexus LX 600

It turns out Toyota’s 300-Series Land Cruiser is coming to the US after all—just not as a Toyota. The redesigned version of the beloved SUV will arrive stateside in the form of the new Lexus LX 600, the brand announced on Wednesday. The luxury marque’s version of the vehicle is almost identical to its parent company’s 4×4 only with more fancy bells and whistles. American off-road enthusiasts were distraught to learn that Toyota would stop selling the Land Cruiser here following the 2021 model year. Luckily, if you can get past the different nameplate, the LX 600 is just a Land Cruiser...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

What’s the Best 2022 Toyota Supra Trim?

The 2022 Toyota Supra had a controversial start. Frankly, how could it not? The new model was tasked with replacing arguably the most iconic Japanese sports car ever produced. Now, Toyota has managed to turn things around and produce a sports car worthy of the name. However, that doesn’t mean all Supras are created equal.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Volkswagen Made a Mistake With the ID.4 Electric SUV

The Volkswagen ID.4 is one of the better EVs on the market right now, but that doesn’t mean that it’s perfect. Like any other vehicle, the ID.4 has its share of problems, but there may be deeper issues at play. Here’s a look at how the German automaker might’ve made a mistake when designing and building the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4.
CARS
CNET

The best luxury SUVs for 2021

So, you want to buy a new luxury SUV, but you're already overwhelmed with the sheer number of them on sale. It's a popular segment, that's for sure. We will make this far simpler. Every luxury SUV on our list is a vehicle we would drive ourselves, or recommend to friends and family.
BUYING CARS
