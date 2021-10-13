Hypatia Colloquium 2022: Call for Abstracts
Encouraged by the positive response of the community to the Hypatia Colloquium series 2021, the ESO Office for Science in the Directorate of Science is glad to organise the Hypatia Colloquium series 2022. PhD students and early postdocs (max 3 years from the PhD) working in any field of theoretical and observational astronomy and astrophysics are invited to apply to be nominated as speaker of the Hypatia Colloquium, by submitting an abstract using the dedicated form.www.eso.org
