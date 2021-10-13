CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hypatia Colloquium 2022: Call for Abstracts

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEncouraged by the positive response of the community to the Hypatia Colloquium series 2021, the ESO Office for Science in the Directorate of Science is glad to organise the Hypatia Colloquium series 2022. PhD students and early postdocs (max 3 years from the PhD) working in any field of theoretical and observational astronomy and astrophysics are invited to apply to be nominated as speaker of the Hypatia Colloquium, by submitting an abstract using the dedicated form.

Provost’s Colloquium Series Presents “Visualizing Color Signals in the Brain”

East Stroudsburg University’s Provost’s Colloquium Series, an intellectual experience that promotes dialogue among ESU faculty, staff, students, and community, continues for the Fall 2021 semester with a presentation by Christopher Kavanau, Ph.D., assistant professor of biological sciences. The presentation “Visualizing Color Signals in the Brain” will take place on Wednesday, October 27 at 5:30 p.m. in Beers Lecture Hall. The presentation will also be live streamed on the ESU Live Events webpage.
Science and Policy Thursday Colloquium Series

Science and Policy Research at Carthage: Exploring Human Impacts on Water, Forests, and Climate Change Issues. Discover how people impact their environment, from forever chemicals in our waters to forests impacted by fire and a changing climate. Learn more about ongoing research, policies, and efforts to mitigate human impacts on our natural resources from Carthage professors Sarah Rubinfeld (Chair, Environmental Science), Joy Mast (Chair, Geospatial Science) and Jerald Mast (Chair, Political Science)
ESO Period 109 Proposal Submission Statistics

The deadline for proposal submission for Period 109 (1 April 2022 - 30 September 2022) was 23 September, 2021. The number of submitted proposals for Period 109 was 878, similar to that in previous Periods, so the plateau in the number of submitted proposals observed since several years remains. On the VLT the most requested instrument was MUSE with 255 requested nights, followed by X-Shooter with 252 nights, UVES (138n), ESPRESSO-1UT (132n) and CRIRES (122n). HARPS on the 3.6-metre telescope was the most demanded instrument at La Silla, with a request of 154 nights.
Hypatia
Genet Gallery Presents ‘Peter Piening: Abstract Visions in Modernist Graphic Design’

A new exhibition at Syracuse University’s Sue and Leon Genet Gallery features Peter Piening’s dynamic abstract commercial work and his role as an educator. According to exhibition curator Meri A. Page, assistant professor of communications design in the College of Visual and Performing Arts’ School of Design, “Peter Piening: Abstract Visions in Modernist Graphic Design” “will highlight Piening’s significant contributions to the field of modernist graphic design from the 1930s-60s and his role as a teacher and mentor at Syracuse University (1958-73). The exhibition will bring together for the first time his logo and trademark designs as well as dynamic abstract commercial work created for numerous publications and record albums.”
The Terrifying Biology Of Hell Pigs

Yes, they’re a real thing. At least, they were. While these “terminator pigs” are (thankfully) no longer roaming upon the Earth’s crust, the fossil record tells a riveting story of these gargantuan, scary-looking creatures and also reveals enchanting details of the way the world they inhabited appeared. Today we’re going to rut around in the terrifying biology of hell pigs to better understand the mystifying past of this planet’s evolution and extinction events. So let’s dig in – the facts are quite bristly!
Music colloquium educates on autism spectrum, music

With or without a diagnosis, neurodivergent people process sociability, attention, learning, mood and other mental abilities unlike the average person. An idea that is less often sought out is the amount of strength and originality that can be inspired from neurodiversity. This concept was the foundation that created Divergent Musicalities, a two-day workshop encouraging the inclusion of individuals on the autism spectrum within music and art.
Temple Grandin Talks About New Book, Working With Children With Autism

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado State University professor Temple Grandin is one of the nation’s leading authorities on autism. She is also a scientist. (credit: Colorado State University) Grandin has authored several books on children with autism. Her latest, “Navigating Autism: 9 Mindsets For Helping Kids on the Spectrum” gives advice for working with young people on the autism spectrum. CBS Mornings’ Jamie Wax met with Grandin in Colorado where she explained why she believes schools aren’t putting enough emphasis on hands-on training. (credit: CBS) “I’m a big fan of exposing ’em to many things. And people ask me all the time,...
NASA Rover Records Sounds From Mars

PASADENA (CBSLA) – The NASA Perseverance Rover has recorded over five hours of audio from Mars thanks to a set of microphones attached to the rover. Scientists out of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) were among the first to listen to the audio. Included in the audio, which you can listen to here, are the sounds of the rover wheels crunching on Mars’ surface, gusts of wind and the spacecraft motors whirring as it moves its arm. The Perseverance is not the first spacecraft to record audio from space, but it is the first to record audio from Mars. This audio data helps...
Barbra Streisand to Fund UCLA Research Institute About Social Issues

Barbra Streisand is funding a UCLA research institute to tackle a broad range of social issues. Housed in UCLA’s division of Social Sciences, the institute bearing her name will include four research centers. These centers will delve into climate change and environmental health, the dynamics of gender relationships and power, the arts and how to combat disinformation in the national discourse. “Building upon her decades of work as an artists and activist, Barbra Streisand’s visionary act of generosity will enable UCLA scholars from many different fields to collaborate on research that will move society forward,” UCLA chancellor Gene Block said. Ahead of...
Humans Are Actually Terrible at Navigating Cities, Study of Over 14,000 People Shows

We design cities. We live in them. We work in them, and we have fun in them. But boy howdy are we bad at getting around them. According to mobile phone data from over 14,000 people living their daily lives, humans are terrible at calculating the shortest route through city streets. And the reason is really simple: our brains want us to face the direction we are going in, even if that's not the most efficient way of getting to our destination. An international team of researchers led by MIT have now called this the 'pointiest path', and believe it occurs because...
Proceedings of the Hypatia Colloquium 2021

The ESO Office for Science in the Directorate of Science is happy to announce the release of the proceedings of the Hypatia Colloquium series 2021. The booklet collects the contribution from the speakers of the series 2021 in the form of proceedings on the topic of their talks. By reading it our community have access to a portrait of the extraordinary quality of science done by early career astronomers.
Colloquium Series: ‘Science and Policy Research at Carthage’ Thursday

The Carthage community is invited to attend the Natural and Social Sciences Colloquium: “Science and Policy Research at Carthage: Exploring Human Impacts on Water, Forests, and Climate Change Issues” from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, in the Niemann Media Theater (also available on Zoom). Discover how people impact...
