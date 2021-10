Oh hangovers, we've all had 'em and we've definitely all had at least one that we thought was the worst ever. It's one of those frustrating things because you just hope the night before that caused it was worth it...and sometimes the way it makes you feel makes you wonder if it really was. There's not much you can do to prevent them, besides properly hydrating while you're drinking, and when you inevitably deal with them, you kind of just have to say "yup, I did this to myself, didn't I?"

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO