Analysis-Giving up control pays big for private equity executives

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Changes in the share structure of KKR & Co Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc and Carlyle Group Inc that strip the private equity firms’ founders of voting control are making them and their employees wealthier, according to a Reuters review of regulatory filings. Founders and executives at KKR,...

Hong Kong Exchange Fund posts Q3 investment loss of $1.70 billion -HKMA

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted an investment loss of HK$13.2 billion ($1.70 billion) in the third quarter, the first loss after five consecutive quarters of gains, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Monday. That compared...
MARKETS
Energy and commods hedge funds post big gains as prices skyrocket

TORONTO/LONDON (Reuters) – Hedge funds that bet on a big comeback for commodities enjoyed soaring returns in the first nine months of 2021 as the world faced an energy crunch. The average global macro commodities hedge fund is up 23.2% for the first nine months of the year, according to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Beat Private Equity With This Real Estate ETF

As an asset class, private equity is alluring to an array of investors, and one of the private equity big investment competencies is real estate. Private equity firms own everything from apartment buildings to casinos to data centers to commercial real estate to hotels and much more. While these companies often generate impressive returns in the real estate arena, smaller investors can do the same with exchange traded funds such as the ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ: REIT).
MARKETS
Informatica sets terms for it IPO, to raise up to $928 million

Informatica Inc. has set IPO terms for its initial public offering, as the California-based data management software company looks to raise up to $928.0 million. The company is offering 29.0 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $29 and $32 a share. With 229.6 million Class A shares and 44.1 million Class B-1 shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $8.76 billion. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "INFA." Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $36.3 million on revenue of $675.5 million during the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $102.8 million on revenue of $619.3 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.4% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
STOCKS
Buy British – after all, that’s what US private equity is doing

The fabled “special relationship” between the UK and the US has worn thin in recent years. Warm words have given way to stern warnings on Brexit and surly trade talks. Yet there is one aspect of the relationship that certainly remains special: corporate America’s apparently insatiable appetite for British businesses.
BUSINESS
Competing for Talent in a Private-Equity World

Why your firm’s compensation and ownership model just became obsolete. Talent has been one of – if not the – biggest bottlenecks blocking growth at accounting firms. MORE on PRIVATE EQUITY for CPA FIRMS: Analysis: Private Equity the New Source of Growth Capital for CPA Firms? | Analysis: How Outside Capital Will Remake CPA Firms | Exclusive: CEO Charly Weinstein Explains the Private Equity Deal | Flash Briefing Webinar: A “Call to Arms” after Eisner Private Equity Deal | EisnerAmper Gets Private Equity Backing |
ECONOMY
Goodwin Appoints Private Equity Partner London Co-chair

Goodwin Procter has appointed a private equity partner as its latest London co-chair, as incumbent Samantha Lake Coghlan moves to a position on the firm’s executive committee. Private equity partner Gemma Roberts has taken over as London co-head from Lake Coghlan, who is stepping down from the role to take...
BUSINESS
Eyeing higher inflation and volatility, investors turn more selective – fund managers

(Reuters) – Global investors are looking harder for pockets of opportunity and becoming more selective in their fixed income and equity allocations, some fund managers told Reuters, anticipating volatility spurred by quicker inflation and uncertainty around central bank policy. “There are a lot of moving parts globally and within the...
BUSINESS
Higher ed endowments surge from venture and private equity investments

College and university endowments are surging, thanks in large part to investments in venture capital and private equity. Why it matters: Rich schools, which have elevated access to private alternatives, are getting richer. Driving the news: Harvard University on Thursday reported that the size of its endowment grew 27% in...
EDUCATION
Private equity funds prop up oil industry

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. As the oil and gas industry faces upheaval amid global price gyrations and catastrophic climate change, private equity firms — a class of investors with a hyper focus on maximizing profits — have stepped into the fray.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Private Equity Firm Stripes Moving to 14K SF at Solar Carve Tower

Private equity and venture capital firm Stripes will relocate and expand to 14,000 square feet at the Solar Carve Tower in the Meatpacking District, Commercial Observer has learned. Stripes signed a 10-year lease for space on the entire fifth floor of the Studio Gang-designed building at 40 10th Avenue between...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
3 REITs Paying up to 5.2% With Big Growth Potential Ahead

In this zero point nothing yield environment, investors will scratch any post possible, attempting to unearth yield in sometimes all the wrong places. Within my world of coverage (REITs), it’s a struggle to find attractive yields in that 5% plus range, something that used to be a lot simpler in more normal interest rate environments.
MARKETS
Private-equity firms can elevate ESG, diversity—and their returns

Private-equity firms have a unique opportunity to advance environmental, social and governance agendas and, in the process, distinguish themselves for more than their returns alone. This opportunity comes at a time when ESG is on shaky ground among public companies because of incompatible fiduciary duties—what is considered in the best interest of their shareholders may not necessarily be in the best interest of employees, consumers, suppliers and society as a whole.
ECONOMY
GSK Gains on Report of Aggressive Private Equity Valuation for Consumer Unit

Investing.com – GlaxoSmithKline ADRs (NYSE:GSK) traded 2.5% higher in Tuesday’s premarket after a newswire report suggesting the spin off of its consumer healthcare unit will unlock more value than thought. Bloomberg reported that private equity groups eyeing the split reckon the unit could be worth up to $54 billion. GSK...
STOCKS
End of an era for billionaire raiders who revolutionised private equity

In a meeting room at the Manhattan headquarters of private equity giant KKR, overlooking Central Park and the Plaza hotel, sits a plaque quoting Machiavelli. “The innovator has for enemies all those who did well under the old system, and lukewarm defenders in those who might do well under the new,” it reads.
BUSINESS
If GSK Links Up With Private Equity, It Could Result In The Biggest Buyout Ever

GlaxoSmithKline has been planning to split its consumer healthcare unit from its main prescription drugs business for nearly three years. This June, the British pharmaceutical colossus finally revealed some details of the looming separation, saying it intended to list its consumer division as a separate publicly traded company sometime in mid-2022, a move that would create billions in proceeds.
BUSINESS

