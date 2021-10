To be clear, Meghan Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara, have only done the business in their side-by-side toilets once. Earlier this week, the pop star, 27, made headlines when she revealed that she and Sabara have used the bathroom simultaneously. "We just got a new house and we did construction - nobody knows this - but in our bathroom, there was one toilet," she admitted during a podcast appearance. "A lot of times in the middle of the night when we're with the baby, we gotta pee at the same time. So I was like, 'Can we please have two toilets next to each other?'"

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO