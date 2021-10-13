CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tennis-Britain’s Murray says he will not play Davis Cup

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Andy Murray plans to skip the Davis Cup because he is uncertain he “deserves to play” for Britain and the former world number one also said he needs some time off before competing at the Australian Open. Britain are due to play France and the Czech Republic in...

