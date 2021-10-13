Tennis-Britain’s Murray says he will not play Davis Cup

Great Britain's Cameron Norrie used a precise service game to overpower Diego Schwartzman 6-0, 6-2 to reach the semi-finals of the ATP Indian Wells Masters on Thursday. Norrie, the 21st seed, needed just 73 minutes to dispatch the Argentinian and has now won three of four career matches against Schwartzman, who was undone by a string of unforced errors in the California desert. âEverything went my way today,â Norrie said. âRight from the beginning I was timing the ball well. I thought I was in for a long match because the previous times we have played have been so long and so physical. "I hit a lot of lines in the first set and stayed tough in the second and served well when I needed to. I am so happy to be through, it is such a big win for me.â

