‘The Retaliators’ review: A little confused, but a lot of fun
The Retaliators throws up some red flags immediately. A horror movie whose marketing is just as focused on its soundtrack as its content is usually not a good sign, after all. The premise about a respected pastor named Bishop (Michael Lombardi) who is driven to seek vengeance after the murder of his daughter also does not promise much. Thankfully, shocking twists make the movie more watchable than it has any right to be.aiptcomics.com
Comments / 0