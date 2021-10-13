CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Retaliators’ review: A little confused, but a lot of fun

By Nathaniel Muir
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Retaliators throws up some red flags immediately. A horror movie whose marketing is just as focused on its soundtrack as its content is usually not a good sign, after all. The premise about a respected pastor named Bishop (Michael Lombardi) who is driven to seek vengeance after the murder of his daughter also does not promise much. Thankfully, shocking twists make the movie more watchable than it has any right to be.

Related
oneroomwithaview.com

Sad Little Boy – Review

Misery loves company, and this adage holds true in art. While sometimes there is catharsis to be found in a good tragedy, sometimes exploring the ways something or someone can go terribly, irrevocably wrong – with no release or relief in sight – has immense merits and appeal. Sad Little Boy, Antony Spina’s fictional short film, falls into the second category.
MOVIES
seattlerefined.com

Review: 'Lamb' is a bizarre, haunting little ditty

From the studio that delivered indie horror classics "The Witch" and "Hereditary" comes another bizarre, haunting little ditty. Perhaps you adore A24, the modern face of commercial arthouse cinema, and eagerly anticipate the multitude of quirky voices and off-beat stories they grace unto audiences. However, if you aren't a fan of the psychological, supernatural family drama genre then you certainly won't like "Lamb", an Icelandic folk tale that builds undeniable tension with very little action and a climax that stuns, horrifies, but also might baffle and frustrate many viewers.
MOVIES
PopSugar

The Cast of There's Someone Inside Your House Seem to Have a Whole Lot of Fun Together

Netflix has added a new slasher horror film to its queue just in time for Halloween! Based on the 2017 novel by Stephanie Perkins, There's Someone Inside Your House centers on the graduating class at Osborne High, who are being stalked by a killer hellbent on exposing their darkest secrets and terrorizing them while wearing masks of their faces. The film stars Sydney Park, Théodore Pellerin, Asjha Cooper, Dale Whibley, Jesse LaTourette, Diego Josef, Burkely Duffield, Sarah Dugdale, William MacDonald, Andrew Dunbar, and Markian Tarasiuk. Despite the movie's terrifying premise, the cast all seem to have formed a real bond, celebrating birthdays, going out for dinners, and just having a whole lot of fun together. See for yourself in the pictures ahead and make sure to check out There's Someone Inside Your House, which is streaming on Netflix now.
TV & VIDEOS
FanBolt.Com

Blithe Spirit Review: A Fun Movie Romp

Blithe Spirit is a movie I actually didn’t know about but had seen before! That probably doesn’t make a lot of sense but let me explain. Blithe Spirit is a 1941 play by Noel Coward that had previously been adapted into a movie in 1945 starring Rex Harrison. It’s an old black and white film that most wouldn’t be aware of.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

‘The Medium’ review: Clever horror film mashes up sub genres to maximum effect

The Medium is a film that is firmly planted in horror, but still manages to cross a number of sub genres. Part documentary and part found footage with bits of a “regular” movie sprinkled in, the production is a strange brew that comes together nicely until its chaotic finale. A documentary team follows Nim who is a shaman in Northern Thailand. When her niece starts experiencing odd symptoms, everyone’s focus changes. What they discover is much more horrifying than they could have ever imagined.
MOVIES
bagogames.com

A Little Golf Journey Review

Okidokico, best known for simple phone games like Pictominoes and Super Monkey Boost, has now entered the world on of PC gaming with A Little Golf Journey. I wasn’t sure what to expect from A Little Golf Journey. I’ve always enjoyed a good golfing gaming, but I didn’t know a lot about okidokico. So, when I discovered a vibrant world that was part-love story, part-puzzle game, and part-golfing sim, I was pleasantly surprised. I eagerly sat down to play level after lever, trying to perfect my swing. The world charmed me into a pleasant lull that I had no desire to escape from.
VIDEO GAMES
