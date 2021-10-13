A New Sports Apparel Brand for Sneakerheads called Sneakerhabbit is a must-have and the Hoodies are Phenomenal

Puck Hcky, the hockey-based fashion brand, has released a new collection of gear with DISTURBED. Matt Marini, CEO of Puck Hcky, says: "DISTURBED has been absolutely crushing it with fans for years and have been a huge part of people's musical lives with such great songs. Whenever you hear a DISTURBED song or record, you get sucked in because they have such a knack for writing such powerful tunes that stick with you. They also hail from a true hockey city... Chicago! We here at Puck Hcky could not be more fired-up to be releasing this collection with them, and there is more to come! Should you ever get to the Puck Hcky store, be prepared to hear DISTURBED playing while you shop!"

