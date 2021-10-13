Sales Boomerang highlighted as a premier employer in the mortgage industry
Mortgage Professional America honored Sales Boomerang in its third annual Top Mortgage Employer report. WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry's top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, today announced it has been ranked a 2021 Top Mortgage Employer by Mortgage Professional America (MPA) following a competitive selection process aimed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the U.S. mortgage industry.www.the-journal.com
