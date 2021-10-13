CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sales Boomerang highlighted as a premier employer in the mortgage industry

 5 days ago

Mortgage Professional America honored Sales Boomerang in its third annual Top Mortgage Employer report. WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry's top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, today announced it has been ranked a 2021 Top Mortgage Employer by Mortgage Professional America (MPA) following a competitive selection process aimed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the U.S. mortgage industry.

marketplace.org

Foreclosures rise as pandemic protections expire

More than 45,000 U.S. properties were in some stage of foreclosure from July through September, according to property data firm Attom. That’s up 34% from the previous quarter, and 68% from a year ago, but still low by historical standards. In a typical quarter, “we would be getting roughly three...
REAL ESTATE
the-journal.com

SimpleNexus is acquiring LBA Ware

Transaction adds operations tools and cutting-edge business intelligence to SimpleNexus' extensive homeownership platform. LEHI, Utah, Oct. 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - SimpleNexus ( https://simplenexus.com/ ), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced its acquisition of Macon, Georgia-based software firm LBA Ware™ ( https://www.lbaware.com ). The strategic transaction, SimpleNexus' first, brings together 325 employees in 29 states to serve 425 distinct lender customers and dozens of mortgage technology integration partners.
REAL ESTATE
massachusettsnewswire.com

FormFree announced its selection as a 2021 Top Mortgage Employer by Mortgage Professionals America

ATHENS, Ga. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — FormFree® today announced its selection as a 2021 Top Mortgage Employer by Mortgage Professionals America (MPA). MPA’s annual top mortgage employer report recognizes companies in the mortgage industry that excel in workplace culture and employee satisfaction. To qualify for this honor, companies...
ATHENS, GA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the American City Where Houses Sell the Slowest

The U.S. real estate market is on fire. This is driven by low mortgage rates, solid incomes among middle- and upper-class Americans, and the desire of people to move out of America’s largest cities, particularly on the East and West Coasts, often due to worries about the spread of COVID-19.  S&P Case Shiller, the gold […]
REAL ESTATE
the-journal.com

FormFree applauds new Fannie Mae positive rent payment history enhancement to Desktop Underwriter as major advancement in homeownership access

Consideration of 12-month rent payment history is automatic for mortgage lenders using FormFree's AccountChek with DU. ATHENS, Ga., Oct. 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - FormFree ® Founder and CEO Brent Chandler today released a statement commending Fannie Mae's efforts to remove barriers to homeownership by adding a positive rent payment history feature to Desktop Underwriter® (DU®).
HOUSE RENT
massachusettsnewswire.com

LBA Ware recognized as a MPA 2021 ‘Top Mortgage Employer’

MACON, Ga. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — LBA Ware™, a leading provider of incentive compensation management (ICM) and business intelligence (BI) software solutions for the mortgage industry, today announced it has been recognized as a 2021 Top Mortgage Employer by Mortgage Professional America (MPA). Honorees were selected based on anonymous employee survey results that measured how their business performs on a variety of metrics, including culture, benefits and employee development.
MACON, GA
the-journal.com

NJ Lenders to roll out HomeBinder home management platform

Independent mortgage bank picks HomeBinder to improve long-term customer retention and referral partner relationships. BOSTON, Mass., Oct. 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - HomeBinder, a centralized home management platform that keeps homeowners connected with mortgage lenders, Realtors and other authorized professionals, today announced that NJ Lenders has selected HomeBinder to deliver a post-closing home management experience that improves customer retention and strengthens referral partner relationships.
REAL ESTATE
the-journal.com

Kiosk News for Oct. 2021 from the Industry Group and the Kiosk Manufacturer Association (KMA)

DENVER, Colo., Oct. 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - October news from the Industry Group and Kiosk Association. InfoComm (AVIXA) is the biggest digital signage AV show in the U.S. KMA is official media partner. See a list of exhibitors and information. We have rated this as a “green light” for safety given the safety protocols exceed the recommended CDC guidelines.
DENVER, CO
the-journal.com

Nestle USA Awards Capstone Logistics Broker of the Year for 2020

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Oct. 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Capstone Logistics, a leading provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions, has been named 2020 Broker of the Year by Nestle USA. Capstone's freight management division has served Nestle USA for more than five years, steadily growing the relationship each year. Nestle...
INDUSTRY
WALB 10

VLCDA highlights the economic importance of the manufacturing industry

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County and Valdosta city leaders proclaimed this week as “Manufacturing Week.” It’s designed to celebrate and highlight local industry. Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority’s mission is to bring industrial development to the community. Due to location, strong logistical infrastructure, and supply chain, the area provides companies...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
nevadabusiness.com

DCG Completes Industrial Portfolio Sale in Sparks

DCG is proud to announce the portfolio sale of 1610 and 1630 Kleppe Lane in Sparks, Nev. DCG’s industrial team of Joel Fountain, SIOR, Baker Krukow, and Nick Knecht, along with DCG principal Tom Fennell, CCIM represented the seller exclusively. The DCG team conducted a bid process that resulted in 14 offers with a final sale price of $5,450,000, approximately 21% over the portfolio’s initial asking price.
SPARKS, NV
mpamag.com

Revealed – America's top mortgage employers

The past 18 months have brought about some of the most profound changes ever witnessed in the workplace, presenting new challenges and opportunities for companies across the United States – and now, the mortgage industry’s best employers have been revealed through the Top Mortgage Employers 2021 list. Mortgage Professional America...
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

The growing threat of cybercrime in the mortgage industry

Cybercrime figures released by Statistics Canada at the end of July made for sobering reading, revealing that the number of cybercrime incidents in the country have ballooned dramatically in recent years. The agency said the police had reported over 63,000 instances of cybercrime in Canada in 2020, up from just...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mpamag.com

Nerdwallet - raising debt ceiling ‘crucial’ for mortgage industry

Nerdwallet’s housing market expert has echoed the views of treasury secretary Janet Yellen, warning of potentially catastrophic effects on the US economy if Congress fails to raise the debt limit by October 18. The Treasury Department last week warned that lawmakers needed to address the debt ceiling before October 18,...
BUSINESS
mpamag.com

What it takes to succeed in the mortgage industry

When a top-rated development training coach at one of the country’s biggest wholesale mortgage lenders decides to move to a new and much smaller firm, curiosity in the industry is piqued. The fact that the person is also a former US Army veteran who toured war-torn Afghanistan twice makes the...
REAL ESTATE
massachusettsnewswire.com

Sales Boomerang releases Expanded 2021 Q3 Mortgage Market Opportunities Report

Expanded report now offers insight into the frequency of 11 of today’s top market opportunities for mortgage lenders. WASHINGTON, D.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry’s top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, today released its Q3 2021 Mortgage Market Opportunities Report. Despite marketwide declines in loan volume, Sales Boomerang’s report identified several fertile opportunities for mortgage lenders, including a high frequency of borrowers who are well positioned to refinance for a better rate, remove FHA mortgage insurance or tap into home equity.
REAL ESTATE
Rogersville Review

Sellers of older homes sharpen strategy with a CLUE report ﻿﻿

A marketing challenge for some local sellers is getting past buyer's apprehension about buying an older home. It's a concern because most Northeast Tennessee homes have some age on them, while many buyers want something 10 years old or younger. More than half (58 percent) of the houses in the three-county Johnson City metro area are more than 20 years old.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
mortgageorb.com

Ocwen Financial, Reverse Mortgage Solutions Close on Servicing Platform Sale

Ocwen Financial Corp.’s wholly-owned subsidiary, PHH Mortgage Corp., has completed the previously announced transaction with Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. (RMS) and its parent, Mortgage Assets Management LLC (MAM), to acquire substantially all of the RMS reverse mortgage servicing platform and all of the outstanding equity interests in the RMS Real Estate Owned business, REO Management Solutions LLC (REO). MAM is a subsidiary of investment funds managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC.
REAL ESTATE
KNOX News Radio

Business News: Mortgage rates…GF employment & guns

U.S. manufacturing growth accelerated in September to the highest level since May despite supply chain problems. The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Friday that its index of manufacturing activity rose to a reading of 61.1 percent in September, 1.2 percentage points from the August level of 59.9 percent.
GRAND FORKS, ND
WTOV 9

Ohio Coal Association event highlights importance of industry

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — After missing last year's event due to the pandemic, the Ohio Coal Association's annual dinner and auction made its return in 2021 to Undo's in St. Clairsville. It’s no secret the Ohio Valley has a rich history in coal. And since the OCA is led by...
OHIO STATE

